Neymar is making significant strides in his recovery from an ACL injury as he begins training on grass with Al-Hilal. After a tumultuous period marked by a severe knee injury, the Brazilian winger is on the cusp of returning to full fitness.

In October 2023, Neymar suffered a devastating ACL injury during a World Cup qualifying match for Brazil. This injury not only sidelined him for the remainder of the season but also required surgery. This halted his promising start with Al-Hilal. The injury was a significant blow, as the 32-year-old was expected to be a key player for Al-Hilal. His absence was felt deeply during the team’s title-winning campaign.

Now, after months of rehabilitation, the ex-Barcelona star is back on the grass, participating in agility drills and sprints. Video footage of his training sessions shows him moving with noticeable ease and confidence, indicating substantial progress in his recovery. Guided by a personal trainer, Neymar‘s efforts in these sessions highlight his dedication to regaining peak physical condition.

When might Neymar return to the field?

As Neymar approaches the final stages of his recovery, expectations are high for his return to competitive play. Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim recently provided an update on the player’s progress. He suggested that the superstar could be match-ready by mid-September.

“I think Neymar is absolutely outstanding, a top player in the world. We have to see how he recovers, but I think he’ll recover well because he’s a light player. I met him in the locker room and said that he thinks he’ll be back in full condition by mid-September,” Landim said during an appearance on Charla Podcast.

Since joining Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has made only five appearances due to his injury. Despite this, his potential impact on the team remains immense. Al-Hilal, competing in the Saudi Pro League, will benefit greatly from Neymar’s return, especially as they aim to fend off strong competition from rivals such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Neymar’s recovery is not just about returning to the pitch but also about proving his worth to the club and its supporters. His contract with Al-Hilal runs until the summer of 2025, with an option for a further 12-month extension. This period will be crucial for Neymar to showcase his skills and make a lasting impact in the Middle East.

Good news for Al-Hilal

Neymar’s return also comes with significant financial considerations. Landim highlighted the economic realities of the superstar’s contract, noting, “Guys, Neymar earns more per month than two Flamengo salaries. People don’t realize the magnitude of things, the amounts involved. The unofficial information is that he earns 70 million per month.” This immense salary underscores the expectations and pressures on Neymar to perform and deliver results for Al-Hilal.

As the veteran continues to train and rehabilitate, the world watches with anticipation. His potential return to form is not just a boon for Al-Hilal but also for fans worldwide who have missed seeing one of the sport’s brightest stars in action. If all goes well, Neymar could soon be back to mesmerizing audiences, contributing significantly to Al-Hilal’s ambitions, and perhaps even eyeing a future return to Brazil.

PHOTOS: IMAGO