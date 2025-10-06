PSG and France FA clash again in statements exchange over star’s injury, echoing Ousmane Dembélé case

Tensions between Paris Saint-Germain and France Football Federation (FFF) have escalated in recent months, largely due to controversies involving Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué. The relationship appears far from improving, as the club and federation have once again exchanged statements regarding the injury of a new star.

During the last international break in September, both Dembélé and Doué returned to PSG injured, sparking frustration within the club. PSG subsequently released a statement and sent an urgent letter to the French Football Federation calling for a “new medical-sport coordination protocol between clubs and the national team.”

In that correspondence, PSG expressed regret that “medical recommendations were not taken into account by the France medical staff, as well as the complete lack of consultation or coordination with its own medical teams.” Since then, neither Dembélé nor Doué has returned to play for PSG and remain sidelined from international duty for upcoming matches.

The controversy resurfaced during the October international break when France decided to return Bradley Barcola to PSG. The FFF claimed the winger was suffering from a “chronic injury,” prompting Didier Deschamps to sideline him from national team duty.

Bradley Barcola of France looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

The federation’s statement read: “Bradley Barcola is suffering from a ‘chronic right hamstring injury since PSG’s Champions League match against Atalanta Bergamo.’ After consulting with the player and the France national team doctor, Didier Deschamps decided to return Bradley Barcola to the availability of his club.”

PSG’s response to FFF

With Dembélé, Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sidelined, PSG head coach Luis Enrique had planned to feature Barcola in the starting lineup in both Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League games. Following Sunday’s match against LOSC Lille, the player joined the national team—but PSG were immediately surprised by the FFF’s medical assessment.

The club quickly issued a statement on social media: “Paris Saint-Germain was surprised to learn of the press release published by the French Football Federation on Monday, October 6, regarding Bradley Barcola’s health. The information published in this press release does not correspond in any way to the medical information provided by Paris Saint-Germain’s medical teams.”

PSG concluded by disputing the claim of a chronic injury: “Prior to the national team gathering and following the Ligue 1 Matchday 7 game against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain provided the French national team with a medical report on Bradley Barcola, which in no way indicated a chronic injury after the match against Atalanta. Paris Saint-Germain also emphasizes that medical confidentiality must be respected for the benefit of all parties.”

