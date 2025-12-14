Trending topics:
Real Madrid
Comments

Kylian Mbappé on verge of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary Real Madrid scoring record

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Laurence Griffiths & Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has been thriving at the start of the 2025–26 season with Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants showing a growing reliance on their star to deliver results. After scoring again against Deportivo Alavés, Mbappé is now on the verge of breaking one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic goal-scoring records at the club.

With head coach Xabi Alonso under pressure to show improvement amid a challenging stretch, Real Madrid traveled to face Alavés on Sunday for Matchday 16 of La Liga. In the 2-1 victory, Mbappé opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort in the 24th minute, a goal that moved him one step closer to history.

Mbappé has now scored 56 goals in the 2025 calendar year for Real Madrid and needs just four more to become the club’s all-time single-year top scorer. The record is currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who set the benchmark with 59 goals in 2013 during his time at the Bernabéu.

After a slow start following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, 2025 has marked a dramatic turnaround for Mbappé at Real Madrid. He scored 30 goals across all competitions in the first half of the year, including one at the FIFA Club World Cup, and has added another 26 so far this season, producing a staggering total.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores against Deportivo Alaves.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores against Deportivo Alaves.

Mbappé has become the only player outside of Ronaldo to crack Real Madrid’s top five list for goals in a calendar year, with the Portuguese legend occupying the remaining spots. The list currently stands as follows:

Report: Vinicius Jr. revealed to his Real Madrid teammates the reason behind 15-game drought as contract saga heats up

see also

Report: Vinicius Jr. revealed to his Real Madrid teammates the reason behind 15-game drought as contract saga heats up

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo — 2013: 59 goals.
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo — 2012: 58 goals.
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo — 2014: 56 goals.
  4. Kylian Mbappe — 2025: 56 goals.
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo — 2015: 54 goals.

How many chances does Mbappé have left?

The goal against Alavés leaves Mbappé tied with one of Ronaldo’s seasons at 56 goals. He is two goals shy of Ronaldo’s 58-goal campaign and three away from the all-time mark of 59, a record he will be eager to chase with limited opportunities remaining as the calendar year winds down.

With Sunday’s match now in the books, Real Madrid have just two games left in 2025. The next comes Wednesday, December 17, against Talavera CF in the Copa del Rey Round of 32, presenting a prime opportunity for Mbappé to add to his tally.

Real Madrid will then close out the year at home against Sevilla on Saturday, December 20, for Matchday 17 of La Liga. With the next fixture not scheduled until January 4 against Real Betis, Mbappé will need at least three goals to match Ronaldo’s record and four to surpass it, an achievement that would mark a historic statement just 18 months into his Real Madrid career.

