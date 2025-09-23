Trending topics:
MLS
Former MLS, D.C. United star slams Lionel Messi and Inter Miami: ‘The club is a disaster’

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Leagues Cup Final match between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field on August 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Lionel Messi has transformed Major League Soccer since his arrival at Inter Miami in 2023, not only with his records on the field but also in how the league has grown as a global brand. However, a former MLS and D.C. United has slammed both the Argentine legend and the Herons with a blunt message: The club is a disaster.”

After his stint under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, Mateusz Klich left the Premier League to join MLS in 2023, first with D.C. United and later with Atlanta United. Over two and a half years in the league, the Polish midfielder appeared in 79 matches, facing Inter Miami three times.

In an interview with Polish outlet Sport, Klich was asked which MLS clubs he would recommend to his compatriots. Instead, he took the opportunity to take a shot at Inter Miami: “I don’t recommend Miami as long as Messi is there. The club is a disaster — people are leaving, coaches, physios. Organizationally, things are bad there. Messi’s dad is really the one running the club.”

Klich also pointed to a cultural barrier inside the locker room, suggesting that the dominance of Spanish speakers makes it difficult for players from other backgrounds to integrate. “Everyone speaks Spanish, and you can’t do anything without their approval. The club itself is actually 45–50 minutes away from Miami,” he added.

Mateusz Klich #43 of Atlanta United passes the ball against Nashville SC during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The MLS clubs Klich would recommend

After just 16 matches with Atlanta United in 2025, Klich returned in August to Cracovia, the Polish first-division club where he came through the academy and made his professional debut. Now back in his homeland, he offered advice on where Polish players should consider playing if they move to MLS.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to recover Luis Suárez for next match: Which other players could return under Mascherano?

Making things clear with Inter Miami, the midfielder set the difference with some potential destinies: “I would recommend New York. Red Bull has a better stadium now, but City is also building a great one. There are clubs like Columbus Crew or Cincinnati with great stadiums and great facilities, but the living situation is very boring.

He then highlighted one destination above the rest. “I would recommend Nashville, if you have the option to go to Nashville SC. Beautiful place, the capital of country music. Portland and Seattle have atmosphere, but they’re basically at the end of the world,” added the Cracovia player.

Messi under fire from former MLS star over his involvement in Inter Miami's decisions: 'It's a disaster'

