Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to recover Luis Suárez for next match: Which other players could return under Mascherano?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The club still faces absences: David Ruiz (hamstring), Fafa Picault (hip), and Allen Obando (hamstring) are all sidelined until October.
© Getty ImagesThe club still faces absences: David Ruiz (hamstring), Fafa Picault (hip), and Allen Obando (hamstring) are all sidelined until October.

After a season filled with ups and downs, Inter Miami has a golden opportunity to seal its place in the MLS Playoffs. The spotlight shines on the return of Luis Suárez, who is back in the squad after serving a three-match suspension, while Lionel Messi continues to be the team’s creative heartbeat. For coach Javier Mascherano, getting Suárez fit and ready for the decisive clash against New York City FC could be the key to ensuring Miami’s season ends with silverware.

Suárez, who had been sidelined following disciplinary action, reenters the fold at a crucial moment. According to Mascherano, the enforced break may actually have helped the Uruguayan striker. “Luis had been playing a lot of matches, so this break actually did him some good,” Mascherano explained.

His return gives Inter Miami the proven goalscorer it desperately needs in high-pressure moments. Alongside Messi, Suárez has shown flashes of their historic partnership from their Barcelona days, and fans are eager to see that connection reignite on U.S. soil.

Messi’s influence remains key

While Suárez’s comeback grabs headlines, Messi continues to deliver magical moments. In the recent victory over D.C. United, Messi provided a brilliant assist that broke the deadlock, ending a long goal drought for teammate Tadeo Allende.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will be looking to make the playoffs so they can be crowned MLS champions for the first time.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will be looking to make the playoffs so they can be crowned MLS champions for the first time.

Allende later reflected: “It was incredible. When I saw the replay, I couldn’t believe it. That pass from Messi was special. It was a huge relief for me after such a long scoring drought.”

Advertisement
Lionel Messi sends open-hearted message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

see also

Lionel Messi sends open-hearted message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Playoff scenarios and must-win mentality

Inter Miami’s situation is straightforward: they qualify for the MLS Playoffs with either a win or a draw against NYCFC at Citi Field on Wednesday, September 24, at 7:30 PM ET. Importantly, their destiny is in their own hands—they do not depend on other results.

For Mascherano, fielding his strongest lineup is non-negotiable. The projected XI includes:

  • Óscar Ustari
  • Marcelo Weigandt or Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Maxi Falcón, Jordi Alba
  • Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Tadeo Allende
  • Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Inter Miami’s injury and absence list

Despite Suárez’s comeback, several players are still unavailable:

  • David Ruiz – Hamstring injury, expected back mid-October 2025.
  • Fafa Picault – Hip injury, also sidelined until mid-October 2025.
  • Allen Obando – Hamstring injury, return anticipated early October 2025.
  • Telasco Segovia – Suspended due to yellow card accumulation.
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Inter Miami coach Mascherano sheds light on Sergio Busquets’ future amid retirement rumors

Inter Miami coach Mascherano sheds light on Sergio Busquets’ future amid retirement rumors

Sergio Busquets has been linked with a potential retirement, and Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano addressed the rumors.

Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

As speculation grows around a potential new deal between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, head coach Javier Mascherano weighed in on the situation.

Mascherano confronts front office over lack of signings at Inter Miami, calls squad ‘short’

Mascherano confronts front office over lack of signings at Inter Miami, calls squad ‘short’

Inter Miami’s win over Seattle provided relief, but Mascherano’s comments made one thing clear: the Beckham-led ownership must act fast if Miami wants to dream big in MLS.

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas face Necaxa in Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo