Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to recover Luis Suárez for next match: Which other players could return under Mascherano?

After a season filled with ups and downs, Inter Miami has a golden opportunity to seal its place in the MLS Playoffs. The spotlight shines on the return of Luis Suárez, who is back in the squad after serving a three-match suspension, while Lionel Messi continues to be the team’s creative heartbeat. For coach Javier Mascherano, getting Suárez fit and ready for the decisive clash against New York City FC could be the key to ensuring Miami’s season ends with silverware.

Suárez, who had been sidelined following disciplinary action, reenters the fold at a crucial moment. According to Mascherano, the enforced break may actually have helped the Uruguayan striker. “Luis had been playing a lot of matches, so this break actually did him some good,” Mascherano explained.

His return gives Inter Miami the proven goalscorer it desperately needs in high-pressure moments. Alongside Messi, Suárez has shown flashes of their historic partnership from their Barcelona days, and fans are eager to see that connection reignite on U.S. soil.

Messi’s influence remains key

While Suárez’s comeback grabs headlines, Messi continues to deliver magical moments. In the recent victory over D.C. United, Messi provided a brilliant assist that broke the deadlock, ending a long goal drought for teammate Tadeo Allende.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will be looking to make the playoffs so they can be crowned MLS champions for the first time.

Allende later reflected: “It was incredible. When I saw the replay, I couldn’t believe it. That pass from Messi was special. It was a huge relief for me after such a long scoring drought.”

Playoff scenarios and must-win mentality

Inter Miami’s situation is straightforward: they qualify for the MLS Playoffs with either a win or a draw against NYCFC at Citi Field on Wednesday, September 24, at 7:30 PM ET. Importantly, their destiny is in their own hands—they do not depend on other results.

For Mascherano, fielding his strongest lineup is non-negotiable. The projected XI includes:

Óscar Ustari

Marcelo Weigandt or Ian Fray , Gonzalo Luján , Maxi Falcón , Jordi Alba

, , , Rodrigo De Paul , Sergio Busquets , Yannick Bright , Tadeo Allende

, , , Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Inter Miami’s injury and absence list

Despite Suárez’s comeback, several players are still unavailable:

David Ruiz – Hamstring injury, expected back mid-October 2025 .

– Hamstring injury, expected back . Fafa Picault – Hip injury, also sidelined until mid-October 2025 .

– Hip injury, also sidelined until . Allen Obando – Hamstring injury, return anticipated early October 2025 .

– Hamstring injury, return anticipated . Telasco Segovia – Suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

