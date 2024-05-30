After reaching the Europa Conference League final last year, Fiorentina let themselves down once again Olympiacos prevailed 1-0 in a thrilling contest that went into extra time. Because of the 117th-minute goal that clinched the game, this difficult defeat affects all of Italy, not just Fiorentina.

Over the last two seasons, they have seen both short-lived triumphs and long-suffering setbacks. Inter defeated them in last year’s Coppa Italia final, and West Ham triumphed in last year’s Conference League final. There was hope that this season, with more experience under their belts, would offer salvation. Disappointing as it was, the team’s performance against Olympiacos revealed much deeper problems.

Despite being heavy favorites going into the final, the Viola had trouble establishing themselves, particularly in the first half. As if overwhelmed by the emotional and mental stakes of the event, the squad seemed anxious and uncomfortable.

Because of that, Fiorentina played more clumsily than one would expect from a squad of its level. Olympiacos put even more pressure on Fiorentina because of the familiar setting, which was so close to the Greek side’s home stadium.

Not just a psychological issue

Fiorentina has paid a heavy price for its failure to adequately handle the psychological component, which is vital in high-stakes encounters. Even though they had all the weapons they needed, they were unable to turn it into a victory.

Without a consistent, natural scorer, Vincenzo Italiano’s side’s 2023-24 campaign has been a complete failure. Both their Conference League and Serie A campaigns highlighted this issue. Several players, including M’Bala Nzola, Lucas Beltran and Andrea Belotti, have shown promise. However, they have not been able to maintain consistency in the No. 9 position.

This shortcoming was on full display in the championship game, as the squad failed to score despite several good opportunities. The summer transfer window is the perfect opportunity to fix this problem. The Serie A side is in desperate need of a reliable striker who can finish goals even when the pressure is on.

What does Fiorentina loss mean for Serie A status in Europe?

Losing against the Greek outfit isn’t just disappointing. It has far-reaching consequences. It’s a huge disappointment for Fiorentina that they weren’t able to win the title and qualify automatically for the Europa League. They will thus return to the Conference League in their pursuit of a third final in a row after finishing eighth in the Serie A table.

Not only that, but Torino will not be able to compete in any European tournaments as a result of this result. Had Fiorentina won, Torino would have been promoted to the Conference League. Instead, Fiorentina will be representing Italy in the Conference League. Thus, Serie A will see eight teams in European competitions next season.

Roma and Lazio will compete in the Europa League, while Inter, Milan, Juventus, Bologna, and Atalanta will compete in the Champions League. The Viola, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to attempt to reach another final for the third year running.

