Are you a Fiorentina fan aching to watch your club from the USA? Here’s how to watch Fiorentina on TV and streaming.

Italy’s finest

Fiorentina isn’t exactly the biggest club in Italian football, but they certainly stand out with their distinctive purple kits. They’ve played in the finals are all three major UEFA competitions – the Champions League, Europa League, and old Cup Winners’ Cup. Of the three, they’ve only won the Cup Winners’ Cup, however. Two-time Serie A winners and six-time Coppa champs, they’re no slouches domestically either.

Where can I watch Fiorentina?

Fiorentina plays in Italy and also on the continent. Here are the main tournaments and where you can find them:

Watch Fiorentina in Serie A:

TV: CBS Sports Network*

Streaming: Paramount+

*Only 1-2 games each week are featured on CBSSN, if any

Watch Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia:

TV: N/A

Streaming: Paramount+

Watch Fiorentina in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Fiorentina Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are often on an array of channels and services. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Fiorentina Streaming Options

It’s smooth sailing for Italian fans, as almost every game in a given year is on a single platform.

All of Serie A and Coppa Italia, plus all three UEFA club competitions, live on Paramount+. One subscription and you’re good to go.

Select UEFA Champions League and sometimes Europa League games also do air on CBS and Univision TV channels. But Paramount has these games too.

Watch Fiorentina with Paramount+:

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free and sometimes streams UEFA club games, but these are irregular.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Fiorentina TV schedule page.

