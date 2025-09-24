Finally unlocked and loaded: Santiago Gimenez delivers bold seven-word response after Milan transfer drama

The tension had been building for weeks. Santiago Gimenez, Milan’s $43 million January signing, went into the new season without a goal, his every miss adding to the whispers that perhaps his time at San Siro might be cut short. Rumors swirled during the summer that he could be swapped for Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

The striker, once a fan favorite for his tireless running and fighting spirit, now faced the hardest battle of his short Italy career: proving he belonged. And yet, in the Coppa Italia against Lecce, Gimenez not only broke his scoring drought but also sent a strong seven-word message to Milan’s management.

Massimiliano Allegri has built his managerial reputation on knowing when to back his players. With Gimenez, he did exactly that. Despite a string of missed chances—19 shots without a single goal this season—the Milan coach never wavered.

He fielded him consistently, praised him in press conferences, and made it clear to the dressing room that the Mexican striker still had his trust. Allegri knew that sometimes a single moment, even a scrappy tap-in, could “unlock” a forward and restore the confidence needed to thrive. “I went close many times, but the ball would not go in. For a striker, the goal is decisive. Now that the first has arrived, I know more will follow,” Gimenez admitted after finally finding the net.

Against Lecce, it seemed destined to be another night of frustration. Gimenez missed early opportunities, his nerves plain for all to see. But then came the 25th minute. Davide Bartesaghi delivered a cross that begged to be finished, and the striker made no mistake. His first goal of the season came at last—and San Siro erupted. It had been 137 days since his last goal, a brace against Bologna in May. The release of pressure was palpable. What had once been a weight became wings.

Message after difficult summer

The goal also carried symbolic weight. Over the summer, Gimenez’s future seemed in limbo as Milan explored deals that would have shipped him out after just a handful of months at the club. Roma, Brentford, and even Newcastle were linked.

But through it all, the striker stayed firm. “From the first moment I arrived, I felt fulfilled”. It was in this context that he finally revealed his seven-word message: “I never thought about leaving.” The words were more than just relief after a goal—they were a declaration of loyalty.

Above all, the Mexican reminded everyone of what the club meant to him. “Thank God I am here, in the team of my dreams, the one I supported as a child,” he said with emotion after the match.

