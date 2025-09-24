Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Finally unlocked and loaded: Santiago Gimenez delivers bold seven-word response after Milan transfer drama

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 1-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 1-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

The tension had been building for weeks. Santiago Gimenez, Milan’s $43 million January signing, went into the new season without a goal, his every miss adding to the whispers that perhaps his time at San Siro might be cut short. Rumors swirled during the summer that he could be swapped for Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

The striker, once a fan favorite for his tireless running and fighting spirit, now faced the hardest battle of his short Italy career: proving he belonged. And yet, in the Coppa Italia against Lecce, Gimenez not only broke his scoring drought but also sent a strong seven-word message to Milan’s management.

Massimiliano Allegri has built his managerial reputation on knowing when to back his players. With Gimenez, he did exactly that. Despite a string of missed chances—19 shots without a single goal this season—the Milan coach never wavered.

He fielded him consistently, praised him in press conferences, and made it clear to the dressing room that the Mexican striker still had his trust. Allegri knew that sometimes a single moment, even a scrappy tap-in, could “unlock” a forward and restore the confidence needed to thrive. “I went close many times, but the ball would not go in. For a striker, the goal is decisive. Now that the first has arrived, I know more will follow,” Gimenez admitted after finally finding the net.

Against Lecce, it seemed destined to be another night of frustration. Gimenez missed early opportunities, his nerves plain for all to see. But then came the 25th minute. Davide Bartesaghi delivered a cross that begged to be finished, and the striker made no mistake. His first goal of the season came at last—and San Siro erupted. It had been 137 days since his last goal, a brace against Bologna in May. The release of pressure was palpable. What had once been a weight became wings.

Advertisement
USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

see also

USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

Message after difficult summer

The goal also carried symbolic weight. Over the summer, Gimenez’s future seemed in limbo as Milan explored deals that would have shipped him out after just a handful of months at the club. Roma, Brentford, and even Newcastle were linked.

But through it all, the striker stayed firm. “From the first moment I arrived, I felt fulfilled”. It was in this context that he finally revealed his seven-word message: “I never thought about leaving.” The words were more than just relief after a goal—they were a declaration of loyalty.

Above all, the Mexican reminded everyone of what the club meant to him. “Thank God I am here, in the team of my dreams, the one I supported as a child,” he said with emotion after the match.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

Finally unlocked and loaded, Santiago Gimenez delivered—but behind his resurgence lies an unexpected source of inspiration, courtesy of Christian Pulisic, his American teammate and rival on the international stage.

Video: Christian Pulisic extends impressive scoring streak in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia win over Lecce

Video: Christian Pulisic extends impressive scoring streak in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia win over Lecce

AC Milan took a comfortable lead over Lecce in the Coppa Italia, and Christian Pulisic scored one of the goals.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan vs Lecce in the Coppa Italia second round?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan vs Lecce in the Coppa Italia second round?

AC Milan are facing Lecce in the Coppa Italia, and Christian Pulisic is not in the starting lineup.

Messi’s Argentina vs Mexico in Las Vegas? Potential date emerges ahead of 2026 World Cup

Messi’s Argentina vs Mexico in Las Vegas? Potential date emerges ahead of 2026 World Cup

This could be the last chance to see Lionel Messi in an Argentina jersey on U.S. soil, with farewell matches planned in Miami and Chicago.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo