Kylian Mbappe faces January blow: 2026 FIFA World Cup stakes could cost talented teammate at Real Madrid, but it’s not Endrick

At Real Madrid, squad planning is rarely straightforward, and even less so when youth, ambition, and international dreams collide. As Kylian Mbappe continues to anchor the club’s present and future, uncertainty has begun to surround one of the youngest members of the squad—an emerging talent whose situation has quietly become one of the most delicate inside Valdebebas. Behind the scenes, conversations are intensifying, timelines are accelerating, and a short-term exit is being seriously considered as a way to protect a much bigger objective: a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From the outside, it looks like a routine development issue. From the inside, it is anything but.

Los Blancos are not enjoying their smoothest season. Performances have lacked consistency, rotation has been frequent, and the demands of competing at the highest level have left little margin for patience. In this environment, young players must either adapt instantly or risk stagnation.

Several prospects have felt this pressure, but one case stands out. Once trusted early in the campaign, young midfielder Franco Mastantuono’s minutes have dried up. His role has become secondary, and his appearances sporadic. The concern is no longer about talent, but about time. Within the club, there is awareness that prolonged inactivity at this stage of development can be damaging. And outside the club, the implications stretch far beyond domestic soccer.

For any young international player, the clock toward a World Cup starts ticking early. In this case, the goal is explicit and non-negotiable: to be part of the Argentina squad in 2026. That ambition has reshaped how the next six months are being viewed. Regular minutes, visibility, and rhythm are essential to remain on the national team coach’s radar. At present, those elements are missing.

According to reports, the Argentine and his entourage believe remaining without playing time would be a strategic error—one that could cost him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is not about turning his back on Real Madrid. It is about ensuring that his development does not stall at the worst possible moment.

Results not great so far

Mastantuono arrived at Real Madrid with significant expectations and strong institutional backing. Early signs were encouraging. Before injury disrupted his rhythm, he had quickly become a regular option, starting nine of his first 12 matches and earning praise from the coaching staff.

Xabi Alonso once summed him up clearly: “He has so many good qualities. He’s barely 18, but his adaptation has been excellent. He has quality, competitiveness, and energy.” Then came pubalgia—a lingering issue that halted momentum and changed everything.

Franco Mastantuono, Real Madrid winger.

Since returning from injury, the 18-year-old has struggled to regain his place. Bench appearances replaced starts. Opportunities became rare. When he was finally given a chance in the Copa del Rey against Talavera, it was seen internally as a test. The result was disappointing. No completed dribbles, no chances created, and visible frustration when substituted early. It was not a lack of effort, but a lack of sharpness—exactly what comes from long spells without continuity. Within the club, the message remains patience. Externally, patience is running thin.

Strategic exit, not a goodbye

This is where January enters the equation. According to El Nacional, Franco Mastantuono is considering a loan move in the upcoming 2026 winter transfer window, with the clear objective of securing regular soccer and maintaining his place in Argentina’s long-term plans.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina controls the ball next to Lionel Messi.

The idea is not permanent separation. Real Madrid still believes in his potential and does not want to lose control of his development. A structured loan, in the right environment, is viewed as a compromise that benefits all parties. As the report explains, “The proposal is being viewed as a strategic decision, rather than a lack of faith in his long-term future at Real Madrid.”