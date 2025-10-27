FIFA opens window for 2026 World Cup tickets with exclusive slots: When will the second phase of sales end?

Excitement for the 2026 World Cup continues to build ahead of what’s set to be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, with national teams currently securing qualification. With several spots still up for grabs, FIFA has now opened a new ticket window for fans, including some exclusive options available for a limited time.

On Monday, October 27, FIFA launched the second phase of ticket sales, offering one million tickets. This phase, compared to the first, includes an exclusive window for fans residing in the host countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This latest ticket phase will run until Friday, October 31, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. While there is a domestic exclusivity period for residents of the host nations, the window will still be open to fans worldwide. Successful applicants will receive confirmation emails between mid-November and early December.

In a statement published on FIFA’s website, World Cup Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said: “We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet. This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say ‘thank you’ to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well.“

Following the October international break, the number of national teams that have qualified for the World Cup rose to 28. With 20 spots still available and the tournament set to kick off on June 11, fans now have another opportunity to secure their place at what promises to be a historic edition of the competition.

World Cup tickets: One major phase still to come

The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, which opened in September, was reserved exclusively for Visa cardholders aged 18 and older. The second phase now gives priority to fans in the host countries. However, fans who miss out on these rounds will still have another chance to buy tickets.

According to FIFA, Phase 3 of ticket sales will open after the World Cup group-stage draw on December 5. With most national teams already qualified and the remaining playoff rounds still to be played, fans will soon be able to purchase tickets for specific matches — with opponents, dates, and venues already set.