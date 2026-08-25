Gianni Infantino sees support grow as Argentina icons Zanetti, Cambiasso and Pastore back him ahead of FIFA election

Gianni Infantino‘s grip on the FIFA presidency has been severely shaken since the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup amid mounting controversy surrounding a proposed private equity deal. With several European federations rescinding their backing, three prominent Argentine figures, Javier “Pupi” Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso, and Javier Pastore, have offered Infantino a high-profile show of support ahead of the upcoming FIFA presidential election.

The proposal to establish a subsidiary entity known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) to manage media and commercial rights for premier FIFA competitions, while selling an equity stake to private investors, drew immediate pushback from member associations. Numerous governing bodies, led by UEFA members such as England and Ireland, have already withdrawn their support for Infantino while publicly calling for structural leadership reform at FIFA.

Facing an increasingly hostile political environment marked by high-level executive departures, including the dismissal of FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour, Infantino received some crucial breathing room from prominent alumni. Via their respective Instagram accounts, Zanetti, Cambiasso, and Pastore posted a unified statement endorsing the sitting FIFA president:

“Over the last decade, we have witnessed the commitment of FIFA and President Infantino to ensuring player representation in the football world, something that previously did not exist. Current and former players have had a voice and an active role in our sport through their participation in committees, projects, and working groups. Our opinions are heard, and many initiatives that benefit football are taking shape thanks to our contributions, ideas, plans, and active participation.“

Javier Zanetti’s endorsement letter to Gianni Infantino. (@javierzanetti)

“We have seen firsthand how football can transform lives, improve societies, and increase opportunities for everyone globally; we are committed to continuing to bring this hope to people. We will continue to support the remarkable evolution that has characterized our sport over the past decade, so that it can continue to reach and benefit people in every country where football is played around the world,” read the statement published by Zanetti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Gianni Infantino’s FIFA presidency at risk as UEFA executives reportedly seek his exit and push for rotating presidents

Zanetti, currently serving as vice president of Inter Milan, also holds the position of vice president on the FIFA Social Responsibility Committee for the 2025-29 term, while Cambiasso serves on the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG). Pastore remains the only member of the trio without an official FIFA appointment, operating through his agency, The Elegant Game, which represents high-profile talent such as Enzo Fernandez.

Javier Zanetti of FIFA Legends blue team lifts the trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Legends divided over Infantino’s leadership

Zanetti, Cambiasso, and Pastore were prominent figures throughout the 2026 World Cup in North America, featuring regularly in luxury suites as official guests for Argentina games. Their public endorsement of Infantino stands in sharp contrast to another open letter endorsed by an opposing group of legendary players who joined national federations in voicing discontent with FIFA’s current direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre served as a central voice in that pushback, issuing a critical statement regarding FIFA’s executive governance on X on Monday: “For too long we’ve seen major decisions taken without players being consulted or considered, and without any regard for the fans who sustain the sport. Change is necessary. Power has blurred the current leadership’s ability to distinguish between its own interests and what is best for football. Enough is enough,” part of the statement read.

Tweet placeholder

Silvestre, a member of FIFA’s Player Voice Panel, saw his statement amplified across social media by numerous retired stars. Among the notable figures backing the critique were England Lionesses defender Lucy Bronze, former goalkeeper David James, Emmanuel Petit, Didier Drogba, Robert Pires, Claudio Pizarro, Emmanuel Adebayor, and former Argentine international Juan Sebastian Veron.

Advertisement