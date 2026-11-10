Arsene Wenger reportedly considers challenging Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency

Arsene Wenger could emerge as an unexpected challenger to Gianni Infantino in the next FIFA presidential election. The former Arsenal manager is reportedly considering putting himself forward as a candidate, although he has not made a final decision, according to reports from the BBC.

Wenger, 77, has worked at FIFA as chief of global football development since 2019, a role that has given him close knowledge of the organization and would make him a formidable opponent for Infantino. French outlet L’Équipe, meanwhile, reported over the weekend that he is “tempted” to run and has been deliberating for several weeks.

Behind the idea is UEFA, which is reportedly looking for a credible alternative to Infantino after the summer controversy over his plan to sell a minority stake in a World Cup company to private investors.

Three continental confederations rejected the proposal, including UEFA, and Infantino eventually abandoned it, but the European body said it had lost confidence in the Swiss.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and Arsene Wenger talk following the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026 Final. (Getty Images)

Even so, nothing is settled. Wenger has not yet formally entered the race, and he is not yet seen as UEFA’s preferred candidate, as other names are still being evaluated, while his age could also raise questions about whether he can lead FIFA for a full four-year term.

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Key dates in the race for the FIFA presidency

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Infantino has already confirmed that he will seek re-election, as a FIFA spokesperson told AFP in September. The Swiss-Italian became president in 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter, and was re-elected without opposition in 2019 and 2023, so a rival such as Wenger would turn this vote into the first real contest of his tenure in a decade.

Candidates have until Nov. 18 to submit their nominations, which must be backed by at least five member associations, while the vote itself is scheduled for March 18, 2027, at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. Japan’s Kozo Tashima, who announced his candidacy on Nov. 5, is the only declared challenger for now, although UEFA is expected to hold meetings this week to define who it will back.

That decision will be key because Infantino has been rallying support from Africa, Asia, Oceania, South America and the Caribbean Football Union, which leaves any opponent with little room to maneuver. In that sense, what UEFA and Wenger decide in the coming days will determine whether the election ends up with a credible alternative or with a campaign that barely changes the picture.

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