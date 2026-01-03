Club World Cup: FIFA reportedly set to choose unexpected host for 2029 edition

In 2025, the first expanded edition of the Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams, was held and concluded with Chelsea lifting the trophy. Like its international counterpart, the tournament will be staged every four years, and reports indicate that FIFA already has a preferred host in mind for the 2029 edition.

“Morocco has become the leading candidate to host the 2029 Club World Cup, amid strong circulating information within the corridors of continental and international football, confirming its significant lead over the other candidate bids,” Hesport reported.

The outlet added that “Morocco’s chances of organizing the 2029 edition reach 99 percent,” based on speculation emerging from “the corridors of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the files of the African and International Federations.”

That intention also appears to have taken shape within FIFA’s decision-making circles, although any official confirmation would still need to go through the organization’s designated bodies and established approval procedures.

Chelsea are the reigning Club World Cup champions.

Could the 2029 Club World Cup serve as a test run for the 2030 World Cup?

In 2025, the United States hosted the first expanded edition of the Club World Cup. That event allowed FIFA to assess the country’s organizational capabilities and overall readiness ahead of another major soccer event: the 2026 World Cup, which the United States will co-host alongside Mexico and Canada.

Similarly, the 2029 Club World Cup could serve as a rehearsal for the 2030 World Cup. Morocco will be one of six countries hosting matches in that tournament. Several group-stage games are expected to be played in South America—specifically in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay—to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup.

The bulk of the matches will then shift to Europe and Africa. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will be the three main hosts, with reports indicating that Spain will stage the opening match—rumored to be at Camp Nou—as well as the final, which is reportedly planned for the Santiago Bernabeu.

“The same sources see that FIFA views organizing the 2029 Club World Cup as an advanced testing phase for Morocco’s infrastructure and organizational capabilities, whether in terms of stadiums, logistical facilities, or the accumulated experience in managing global-scale competitions,” Hesport added.

Other potential hosts for the 2029 Club World Cup

If the reports prove accurate, FIFA would be prioritizing Morocco over several other countries that have also expressed interest in hosting the 2029 Club World Cup. The United States was among those candidates, continuing its push to host many of the world’s major sporting events this decade. The country has already staged the 2024 Copa America, the 2025 Gold Cup, and the 2025 Club World Cup, with the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games still on the horizon.

Other possible destinations for the 2029 Club World Cup are located in South America and Asia. Brazil, which hosted an early expanded version of the tournament in 2000, is reportedly interested in doing so again, while Qatar is also on the list following its successful hosting of the 2022 World Cup.