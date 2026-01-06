Trending topics:
2030 World Cup
Morocco reportedly looks to follow USA’s footsteps as part of 2030 World Cup preparation

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

The FIFA World Cup trophy.
The FIFA World Cup trophy.

The 2030 World Cup is already beginning to take shape, with host nations outlining logistical plans and infrastructure upgrades needed to accommodate the tournament’s expanded demands. Within that context, one of the co-hosts, Morocco, is reportedly considering a strategy similar to the one previously adopted by the United States in the buildup to its own World Cup.

While the 2026 World Cup will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2030 edition will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with the opening matches taking place in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. As part of its preparation as a host nation, Morocco is now exploring the possibility of staging another major international competition ahead of 2030.

According to RMC Sport, Morocco is emerging as a strong candidate to host the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. The outlet reported that “according to several converging sources, Morocco is one of the most credible candidates to host the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup,” raising expectations that the country could secure the tournament.

The rationale behind FIFA’s interest in Morocco hosting the second edition of the expanded Club World Cup would be to use the competition as a large-scale test of the nation’s infrastructure and organizational readiness. With several stadiums still under construction or undergoing renovations, a major tournament one year before the World Cup would serve as an ideal dress rehearsal.

Digital renderings of the proposed Stade Hassan II stadium in Morocco.

Digital renderings of the proposed Stade Hassan II stadium in Morocco.

Morocco is already hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which could then be followed by the Club World Cup in 2029 and culminate with the 2030 World Cup. This sequence closely mirrors the approach taken by the United States, which hosted the 2024 Copa América before staging the inaugural expanded Club World Cup, effectively preparing venues and operations for the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé’s candidate to win the Africa Cup of Nations revealed by former teammate at PSG

One of Morocco’s flagship projects ahead of 2030 is the Hassan II Stadium, currently under construction in the commune of El Mansouria in Benslimane Province, just east of Casablanca. Expected to become the home of the Moroccan national team, the venue is scheduled to open in 2028 and will have a capacity of 115,000, making it the largest soccer stadium in the world and the second-largest stadium overall, behind India’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

No decision made by FIFA so far

Following the global attention generated by the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup, several countries, including Brazil, Qatar, and even the United States, have expressed interest in hosting the 2029 tournament. Reports suggest that Morocco’s status as a World Cup host the following year could give it an advantage in the selection process.

However, FIFA has yet to make any official announcement regarding the host nation or nations for the 2029 Club World Cup, nor has it outlined a clear timeline for when a decision will be reached. For now, the matter remains unresolved and is expected to be addressed in the coming months or years as FIFA finalizes its long-term tournament planning.

