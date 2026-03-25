Cristiano Ronaldo’s son trains with Real Madrid U-16 ahead of move: What it means for CR7’s future at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., just 15, has stepped into the spotlight after training with Real Madrid’s academy, a moment that has naturally reignited speculation about what such a move could mean for the family. For a forward whose father still dominates headlines at 41, the timing could not be more intriguing.

Ronaldo Jr. has been developing his game at Al-Nassr, following the path his father set in Saudi Arabia. Now, with these first sessions for Real Madrid’s U-16s, the young striker appears to be entering a decisive new phase. And because the Ronaldo name has always carried weight in one club in particular — Real Madrid — whispers about the future have intensified.

But while fans are already imagining the teenager in white, the attention has also drifted toward what this could represent beyond the boy’s development. Cristiano Ronaldo Sr., still scoring freely and still chasing his 1,000-goal dream, has long insisted he is focused on the present. Yet a move of this nature touches the past, the present, and the future all at once.

It is more than a simple youth training session; it reconnects Cristiano Ronaldo’s family to the club where he built the most dominant years of his career. And as that connection reopens, so too does another question, one tied closely to the young player’s trial and revealed only now: whether this development hints at a return to Spain for Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. takes first steps toward Real Madrid move

According to The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. trained with Real Madrid’s U-16 side as part of an ongoing evaluation process. The report notes that the teenager took part in at least two sessions at Valdebebas, where coaches were “impressed” with both his attitude and his adaptability. AS added that staff described him as “super humble and polite,” praising his “perfect first impression.”

Ronaldo Jr., who currently plays in Al-Nassr’s academy, has already built an impressive résumé at youth level. He previously spent time at Manchester United and Juventus, mirroring his father’s journey. Internationally, he has represented Portugal at U-15 and U-16 level, scoring in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament — a competition his team went on to win.

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During his Real Madrid sessions, he was deployed primarily as a winger, showcasing his speed and technical ability. The Cadete A squad he trained with is one of the strongest youth teams in Spain, currently top of their league with 19 wins and one draw in 20 matches. Integrating into such an elite environment—even temporarily—signals how highly he is regarded.

The club’s interest is said to be genuine, and more sessions are planned. Should everything progress smoothly, Ronaldo Jr. is expected to formally join La Fábrica, making him the latest in a growing list of sons of legends currently in Madrid’s academy.

What it means and why it raises questions about his father

The possibility of Cristiano Jr. joining Real Madrid naturally brings attention back to his father’s ties to the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Sr., the all-time leading scorer in Real Madrid history with 450 goals, remains under contract with Al-Nassr until 2027. Yet AS and Marca both acknowledge that such a move “inevitably sparks speculation.”

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And for good reason. Ronaldo Sr. still maintains strong emotional and professional connections to Madrid. He visits the city often, owns property there, and recently purchased 25% of La Liga club Almería. A return to Spain in a sporting or ambassadorial capacity has always seemed like a question of when, not if.

His current football reality complicates things only slightly. Ronaldo stands at 964 career goals, still working toward the mythical 1,000-goal milestone. He is thriving in the Saudi Pro League with 22 goals and 4 assists in 26 matches this season, keeping Al-Nassr at the top of the table. Leaving now appears unlikely.

But if his son were to settle in Madrid? The timeline begins to shift. Multiple reports suggest that while Ronaldo will honor his Al-Nassr contract, a return to Spain is “expected at some point” — whether as a club figure, a mentor, or simply to remain closer to his family’s footballing trajectory.

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