Federico Chiesa is attracting interest from several European clubs ahead of the January transfer window, including Galatasaray. The 27-year-old winger, who joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer for £10 million plus add-ons, has seen limited first-team action under manager Arne Slot.

He’s only played 78 minutes across three appearances this season due to ongoing fitness issues stemming from previous injuries.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot recently acknowledged Chiesa’s struggles to reach peak match fitness, stating, “It is difficult for a player who missed out on pre-season and playing pre-season games and training sessions. You have to give a player more time to get to the intensity levels. It is a difficult balance to get him where we want but we are trying and he is trying everything he can to get to these levels.” Slot added that he expects Chiesa back after the international break.

Growing transfer speculation

With limited playing time, Chiesa is unsurprisingly linked with a move away from Anfield. AC Milan has reportedly contacted Liverpool about a potential transfer, aiming to bring Chiesa back to Serie A.

Another Italian club, Como 1907, is also considering a loan move. Adding to this, Turkish publication Fotomac reports that Galatasaray, currently leading the Super Lig, has decided to pursue Chiesa after closely monitoring his situation.

Chiesa’s struggles at Liverpool have drawn criticism, with former Italy international Antonio Cassano questioning manager Arne Slot’s approach. Cassano stated on Viva el Futbol, “You need to tell me what the f*** is happening with Chiesa. A player who in 2021 was one of the best if not the best along with (Gianluigi) Donnarumma in the Italy team that won, and I thought, now he goes there, different league, he’ll be fine and can play wing, can play wherever he wants and likes, but he can’t even play 10 minutes in the league.”

Cassano expressed concerns about Chiesa’s fitness and overall performance, highlighting his talent and importance to the Italian national team.

Federico Chiesa’s limited playing time at Liverpool has fueled significant transfer speculation. Multiple clubs, including those in Italy and Turkey, have expressed interest, while his former manager has acknowledged his current fitness challenges. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining his future at Anfield.