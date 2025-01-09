Real Madrid secured their place in the Spanish Super Cup final with a convincing 3-0 victory over Mallorca in the semi-final at the Radiant Jewel Stadium. Goals from Jude Bellingham, Martin Valent’s own goal, and a late strike from Rodrygo sealed the win. While the team celebrated its triumph, the match was marred by an alarming incident involving Aurelien Tchouameni, who suffered a concussion following a collision in the second half.

The French midfielder, who has been a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup, left fans concerned about his availability for the highly anticipated El Clasico showdown against Barcelona.

In the 54th minute of the semi-final, the 24-year-old collided with a Mallorca forward while attempting to clear the ball in Real Madrid’s box. The impact left him visibly shaken, and medical staff promptly substituted him as a precautionary measure. The substitution, allowed under the concussion protocols, brought academy graduate Raul Asencio onto the field.

Speaking about the incident, Tchouameni reassured fans: “I’m fine. The doctors said it was better for me to go off in case something serious happened, but I feel fine. I’m going to recover for the next match.” He further explained: “The blow was to my head when I tried to clear the ball. The doctors advised me to come off because it could have been serious, but I’m fine.”

Despite his optimistic comments, Los Blancos’ medical team is closely monitoring his condition to ensure his readiness for the final.

Ready for El Clasico?

At just 24 years old, Tchouameni is in his third season with Real Madrid. Known for his defensive prowess, he has been a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s lineups, though his performances have faced criticism. His struggles to adapt to Real Madrid’s fast-paced midfield demands have been evident, especially against high-pressing opponents.

While his physicality and quality are undeniable, Tchouameni’s inability to make quick, precise passes has limited his effectiveness in orchestrating transitions. This has led Ancelotti to experiment with deploying him as a central defender, particularly during an injury crisis in that position.

Despite initial concerns, the France international is expected to feature in Sunday’s final against Barcelona. His recovery will be vital for Real Madrid, given the high stakes of the match. The club holds the Frenchman in high regard, viewing him as a crucial player for both the present and the future.

Sunday’s final marks the third consecutive El Clasico in the Spanish Super Cup. The two Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have each won one of the last two encounters, making this match a potential tiebreaker.