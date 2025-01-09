Real Madrid will be without star midfielder Luka Modrić for Thursday’s Supercopa de España semifinal against RCD Mallorca. The club announced that the Croatian captain is sidelined due to a viral illness, a late development that will impact Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

The news of Modrić’s absence came as a surprise, as he participated in Wednesday’s training session alongside his teammates. His last-minute withdrawal underscores the unpredictable nature of illness and its impact on high-level sporting events. Real Madrid will be keenly monitoring his condition to determine his availability for a potential final match against FC Barcelona on Sunday.

In a brief statement, Real Madrid confirmed Modrić’s unavailability: “Our player Luka Modrić is ruled out of today’s match against RCD Mallorca due to a viral illness. His recovery will be monitored.” The concise statement reflects the urgency of the situation and the club’s focus on providing updates as they become available.

Modrić’s recent form and potential impact on the match

Modrić’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by Real Madrid. He was in excellent form, having scored in the team’s recent matches against Valencia CF and Deportivo Minero. His absence will require Ancelotti to adjust his tactical approach and potentially rely on other midfield options.

The manager will have to decide whether to deploy a more defensive or offensive midfield approach, which could significantly affect the team’s overall strategy against RCD Mallorca. The loss of a player of Modrić’s caliber and experience could be a significant blow, but Real Madrid are known for their depth and ability to overcome such challenges.

Real Madrid will be determined to overcome Modrić’s absence and secure victory against RCD Mallorca. The Mallorca team reached the semi-finals after a stunning run, and presents a considerable challenge for Real Madrid. Despite the setback, Ancelotti and his squad will likely remain focused on achieving a positive result. The outcome of the match will impact their chances of progressing to the final and facing FC Barcelona, who secured their place with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club.