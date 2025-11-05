Trending topics:
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly names his four favorite teams to win the 2025-26 Champions League

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti of the Brazilian National team reacting in a game.
Carlo Ancelotti, despite having dedicated his entire coaching career to European clubs, made the bold decision to leave Real Madrid and take on the role of head coach for Brazil, marking the biggest challenge of his career. Nevertheless, his new position has allowed him to stay well-informed about European soccer. Consequently, he has confidently revealed the four teams he believes are contenders for the Champions League, notably excluding two big teams.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the teams he considers to be contenders to win the Champions League. Surprisingly, the veteran coach omitted Barcelona and Arsenal out of the mix. “Seen from the other side of the world, the Champions League has the usual favorites. Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich.

Among Ancelotti’s candidates, only Bayern Munich have managed to remain undefeated in the Champions League, showcasing impressive form that fuels their hopes of securing the title after a five-year drought. In contrast, Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester City have all faced setbacks in the tournament. Nonetheless, they continue to be ranked among the top eight teams overall, ahead of the playoffs.

Despite a less-than-ideal start to the season, Barcelona’s omission from Carlo’s list of Champions League contenders came as a surprise to many. With talents like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri, the Culers possess the offensive power to pose a serious threat. Nonetheless, not only were they omitted, but also Arsenal who are undefeated with a surprising balance that pose a threat to any team despite not having won a major trophy in years.

Barcelona stars and Arsenal stars in the Champions League

Barcelona stars and Arsenal stars celebrating a Champions League victory.

The new Champions League format could unleash stunning surprises

Following the change in the Champions League format, several teams have already gained unexpected prominence in the tournament. In the 2024-25 edition, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, and even Aston Villa reached the quarterfinals. Paris Saint-Germain captured their first tournament title by defeating Inter Milan in the final. This shift suggests that more teams could gain prominence or even emerge as surprise winners.

Jude Bellingham breaks all-time Champions League record once held by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

Not only have Arsenal surprised with their performance in the Champions League, but Newcastle United has also impressed. Although the Magpies are not typically a leading contender, they have managed three consecutive victories with only one defeat, securing them the top spot in the standings. Nonetheless, the Gunners may hold their best chance to pursue their first championship in the tournament, challenging the competition’s perennial favorites.

