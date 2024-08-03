FIFA has claimed that they are willing to talk with the European Leagues and player unions, including FIFPRO, in order to avoid a lawsuit regarding the official soccer calendar.

FIFPRO, the global soccer players union, revealed in June that they were taking legal action against FIFA. A month later, the European Leagues announced that they were joining forces with the union.

The organization represents 1,130 clubs in nearly 40 of the biggest soccer leagues across Europe. Their reach includes the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A. Although LaLiga is not currently part of the European Leagues, reps in the Spanish division previously voiced concerns over FIFA’s decision to expand the Club World Cup. In fact, Real Madrid may even boycott the upcoming tournament in 2025.

The main issue for the European Leagues and FIFPRO revolves around this competition. FIFA officials previously opted to increase the number of clubs at the tournament from seven to 32. As a result, several top European teams will have to play more matches. The altered competition is set to be hosted by the United States in the summer of 2025.

Soccer’s governing body has not heard from other sides after reaching out in May

FIFA, however, has responded to the lawsuit by saying that they are open to discussing the situation with the groups. The governing body has even claimed that they previously reached out to the other side, but not have heard back.

“FIFA has reiterated an invitation to meet and discuss the calendar with World Leagues Association and FIFPRO, having received no response to a letter on 10 May 2024,” stated a spokesperson for the governing body.

“We believe there is a more productive way forward for football than the threat of legal action and the offer to engage in dialogue remains on the table. FIFA serves and balances the overall interests of world football, including the protection of players, and always strives to do what is best for the game around the world.”

Issue likely to drag on up until the 2025 Club World Cup

Despite FIFA’s new statement, the issue will probably drag on well into the future. The governing body may well claim to be open to talks with the European Leagues and FIFPRO.

However, they are unlikely to make necessary adjustments to the 2025 Club World Cup. FIFA is essentially expanding the competition to generate more funds and create more interest in the tournament.

While other major soccer competitions around the world remain popular, the Club World Cup has struggled to gain interest. Many view the tournament a virtually futile.

In fact, FIFA is currently struggling to find a media partner to even broadcast the upcoming tournament. Peacock and FOX Sports previously shared media duties of the most recent competition in 2023.

Apple was previously thought to be close to securing exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2025 Club World Cup. Nevertheless, negotiations between the two sides have since broken off. The governing body reportedly valued a media partnership for the tournament at around $4 billion.

Apple, however, balked at his figure and FIFA has now asked other media companies to join in on the bidding process.

