Yamal and Mbappe in, Messi and Ronaldo out: FIFPro reveals 2025 Men’s World Best XI

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the surprising nominees for voters to choose in the 2025 FIFPro Men’s World Best XI. With the voting now complete, the two legends have missed out on the final lineup, as Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé take the lead in attack.

After releasing the shortlist last week, FIFPro has officially announced the winners of the Best XI. Messi and Ronaldo were among the nominees, being the only two players outside European leagues to make the elite list, but ultimately failed to earn enough votes from the player pool to be included in the starting eleven.

In a season where Paris Saint-Germain were crowned UEFA Champions League winners, the players named to the 2025 FIFPro Men’s World Best XI are as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City, Italy)

(Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City, Italy) Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).

(Liverpool, Netherlands), (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), and (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal). Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).

(Real Madrid, England), (Chelsea, England), (Barcelona, Spain), (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal). Strikers: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France), and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).

Only three players (Van Dijk, Bellingham, and Mbappé) retained their places from last year’s XI. With five PSG players featured, the lineup reflects a major shift in world soccer’s hierarchy during the 2024–25 season.

Mbappe outshined by Yamal

After claiming the Golden Boot in the 2024–25 campaign, Mbappé once again secured his place in the Best XI’s front line, joined by Golden Boy winner Lamine Yamal and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. Still, the Spanish prodigy managed to eclipse one of Mbappé’s records.

With his inclusion in the 2025 team, Yamal became the youngest player ever selected for the FIFPro World 11 at just 18 years old. The previous record was set in 2018, when Mbappé made his first appearance on the team at 19.