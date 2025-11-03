Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFPro
Comments

Yamal and Mbappe in, Messi and Ronaldo out: FIFPro reveals 2025 Men’s World Best XI

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.
© Denis Doyle & David Ramos/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the surprising nominees for voters to choose in the 2025 FIFPro Men’s World Best XI. With the voting now complete, the two legends have missed out on the final lineup, as Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé take the lead in attack.

After releasing the shortlist last week, FIFPro has officially announced the winners of the Best XI. Messi and Ronaldo were among the nominees, being the only two players outside European leagues to make the elite list, but ultimately failed to earn enough votes from the player pool to be included in the starting eleven.

In a season where Paris Saint-Germain were crowned UEFA Champions League winners, the players named to the 2025 FIFPro Men’s World Best XI are as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City, Italy)
  • Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).
  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).
  • Strikers: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France), and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).
2025 FIFPro Best XI.

2025 FIFPro Best XI.

Only three players (Van Dijk, Bellingham, and Mbappé) retained their places from last year’s XI. With five PSG players featured, the lineup reflects a major shift in world soccer’s hierarchy during the 2024–25 season.

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola makes bold claim about Erling Haaland: ‘He’s reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo’

see also

Pep Guardiola makes bold claim about Erling Haaland: ‘He’s reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo’

Mbappe outshined by Yamal

After claiming the Golden Boot in the 2024–25 campaign, Mbappé once again secured his place in the Best XI’s front line, joined by Golden Boy winner Lamine Yamal and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. Still, the Spanish prodigy managed to eclipse one of Mbappé’s records.

With his inclusion in the 2025 team, Yamal became the youngest player ever selected for the FIFPro World 11 at just 18 years old. The previous record was set in 2018, when Mbappé made his first appearance on the team at 19.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid boss Alonso breaks silence on frustrated reaction after Vinicius Jr. misses penalty gifted by Mbappé

Real Madrid boss Alonso breaks silence on frustrated reaction after Vinicius Jr. misses penalty gifted by Mbappé

After the 4-0 win over Valencia in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach opened up on his frustrated reaction to Vinicius Jr. misses penalty, which was handed by his teammate Kylian Mbappé.

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

Lamine Yamal did not secure the 2025 Ballon d'Or, yet he has still etched his name in the annals of soccer history. Despite not being in top form, the 18-year-old star narrowed the gap on Kylian Mbappe's impressive record by scoring for Barcelona against Elche.

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with La Liga record not seen in 65 years

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with La Liga record not seen in 65 years

Real Madrid are enjoying the goals of Kylian Mbappe, who has broken a Cristiano Ronaldo record in La Liga.

PSG coach Luis Enrique delivers key injury update on star Dembélé ahead of UCL clash vs. Bayern Munich

PSG coach Luis Enrique delivers key injury update on star Dembélé ahead of UCL clash vs. Bayern Munich

With Bayern Munich being their next rival in the UEFA Champions League, PSG coach delivered an important injury update on Ousmane Dembélé.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo