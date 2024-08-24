Fabrizio Romano is no longer seen as the gospel about transfer news, as highlighted by his being downgraded to a third-tier source on Reddit.

Fabrizio Romano has grown into a legendary character in the realm of soccer media, especially concerning transfer news. Fans worldwide anxiously anticipate his updates, since he has millions of followers on social media.

The Italian has built a solid reputation for dependability in large part due to his impeccable precision.

He has a history of being the first to report on big transfer rumors; in fact, many of those rumors have turned out to be accurate.

This precision is not coincidental; the 31-year-old is known for his painstaking reporting style. To make sure he publishes the facts as accurately as possible, he reportedly checks them with other sources before publishing a piece.

One further thing that makes Romano dependable is his vast network of connections in the soccer business.

He has established rapport with club executives, agents, and others in the know; allowing him to access information that others do not.

Controversies begin

Despite his impressive track record, his career has not been without its hiccups. The nature of transfers is inherently unpredictable, and even the most reliable sources can be wrong.

Romano has his share of misses; perhaps the most notable being the Lionel Messi saga in 2021. He reported that Messi had reached an agreement with Barcelona for a new contract; only for the deal to fall apart due to La Liga’s financial regulations. Eventually, it led to the Argentine’s shocking departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, these occasional errors did little to tarnish his reputation—until recently. Reputable publications in Scandinavia allege that Romano may have solicited payments from clubs in exchange for promoting certain players.

These claims, combined with accusations of publishing “exclusives” that were not truly exclusive and deleting incorrect information without acknowledgment, have cast a shadow over his once-stellar reputation.

One sports content creator pointed out, “It’s very hard to believe there’s no money to be made from agencies wanting to promote clients—and who better to call on than him?”

The creator also noted the concerning trend of Romano reporting on increasingly younger players, raising questions about whether these posts serve the players’ best interests or merely cater to the demands of clubs and agents looking to increase the visibility of their young talents.

Red Devils subreddit takes action

The controversies reached a tipping point when the Manchester United subreddit, a highly influential online community, decided to demote the Italian ace to a third-tier source. Worldwide, more than 675,000 Red Devils’ fans are active in this subreddit.

In a statement, the subreddit’s moderation team explained, “After prolonged discussion on the subject, your moderation team has reached the conclusion that we must take action in regards to the tier status of a certain Fabrizio Romano.” They cited multiple reasons for this decision, including his alleged solicitation of payments from clubs, the posting of fake “exclusives,” and the deletion of incorrect information.

The moderators further elaborated, stating that Romano’s behavior had become “disingenuous at best.” In addition, the community could no longer trust his updates without a thorough vetting process.

They allege that as a result of his demotion, Romano’s tweets will no longer be exempt from the subreddit’s Rule 1. Thus, it could significantly reduce his influence within the Manchester United fanbase.

Photo credits: IMAGO / LaPresse : IMAGO / PA Images