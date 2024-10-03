Amid a turbulent period for Everton, speculation surrounding the future of their current manager, Sean Dyche, has been rife. Despite guiding the club through immense challenges and twice rescuing the Toffees from relegation, Dyche’s position appears far from secure. The imminent takeover by Dan Friedkin’s group has only intensified these rumors. New reports suggest that Everton may be eyeing Maurizio Sarri, as a potential replacement for Sean Dyche.

The Toffees’ struggles in recent years have been well-documented. Financial difficulties, player injuries, and managerial instability have contributed to a period of upheaval. Dyche took over as manager during a particularly tumultuous time. In his tenure, he has twice managed to keep the club in the Premier League despite its precarious position.

Under Dyche, Everton has not only survived relegation battles. The Toffees also managed to navigate the uncertainty surrounding ownership changes. Yet, despite his efforts, rumors about his future continue to swirl. Many question whether the Englishman will remain at the helm after the impending takeover by Dan Friedkin’s group.

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest that while the club’s current leadership has no immediate plans to dismiss Dyche, his long-term future remains uncertain. The English manager is under contract until the end of the ongoing season. However, the new owners are reportedly prepared to make a change.

Friedkin’s takeover leads to Sarri rumors

Sarri, who won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2019, reportedly wants to return to coaching. Thus, he is waiting for the right project. Everton could provide him with an opportunity to re-establish himself in the Premier League. Reports suggest that if he were to take over at Goodison Park, he would bring along his trusted fitness coach, Daniele Tognaccini.

Adding further intrigue to the rumors surrounding the Italian’s potential arrival at Everton are reports that he has already identified his first transfer target. Inter Live reports that Sarri has expressed a desire to bring Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski to Everton should he take the managerial role.

Zielinski, who played under Sarri at Napoli, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since joining Inter this summer. The 30-year-old midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. Clubs like Liverpool expressed interest in the past. However, a reunion with Sarri at Everton could provide Zielinski with the opportunity to showcase his talents in England’s top flight.

Dyche’s future still uncertain

While the rumors surrounding Sarri’s potential arrival continue to gain momentum, Sean Dyche remains in charge of Everton. However, the pressure on the English manager is mounting. The team’s performances on the pitch have been less than inspiring. The 53-year-old needs a rapid turnaround if he wants to save his job as Blues manager.

The Friedkin Group’s takeover is unlikely to ease the speculation surrounding Dyche’s future. With the new owners reportedly keen on bringing in a high-profile manager like Sarri, the next few months could prove pivotal for Dyche’s tenure at Goodison Park. If results do not improve by the turn of the year, Everton’s new ownership may opt for a managerial change, bringing Sarri to Merseyside to spearhead a new era for the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO