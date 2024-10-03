The legendary Diego Maradona, one of soccer’s most iconic figures, is going to a public mausoleum in Buenos Aires. Following a court ruling, the remains of the 1986 World Cup champion, who passed away in November 2020, will be exhumed and relocated from the private Bella Vista Cemetery to a newly constructed memorial site in the city’s Puerto Madero district. This decision was made to fulfill the wishes of his family and supporters. Therefore, fans can pay their respects at a more accessible location.

Additionally, the court ruling grants permission for Maradona’s body to move from its current resting place to the M10 Memorial in Puerto Madero. Maradona passed away at the age of 60 due to cardiorespiratory arrest. He has been in the private Bella Vista Cemetery, approximately 50 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires. His family has long sought to move his remains to a public space where fans could visit and honor him.

Furthermore, the court decision came after a request from Maradona’s five children, citing “humanitarian and emotional reasons” for the move. The relocation of his body is part of a broader project to create a public memorial. It would serve as a lasting tribute to the soccer legend. The legend’s daughter expressed the family’s desire for fans to have a place to visit and pay their respects. “We always knew that his place was with the people, but we also understood that all security guarantees had to be given as a priority. What we want is that those who love him can go to show him their love,” she said.

M10 Memorial: Tribute to Maradona in Buenos Aires

The M10 Memorial came about in 2023. It is under construction in the prestigious Puerto Madero district of Buenos Aires. That is within walking distance of the Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace. The site will also be near La Boca, the neighborhood where Maradona’s beloved Boca Juniors club is based. The memorial will be located on the Explanada del Bajo, facing the waterfront and the Isla Demarchi. Once completed, it will be a significant tourist attraction for Maradona fans and soccer enthusiasts from around the world.

The mausoleum will serve as Maradona’s final resting place. He will be eternally close to the Argentine people, as his family desired. The location creates a direct connection between Maradona and his fans. They have long celebrated his achievements and larger-than-life persona. Interestingly, the name “M10 Memorial” pays tribute to the jersey number 10 that he wore throughout his illustrious career.

Ongoing legal proceedings surrounding death

While the memorial project moves forward, legal proceedings regarding Maradona’s death continue to unfold. Maradona passed away while recovering from brain surgery in 2020. His medical team is currently facing charges of manslaughter due to alleged negligence in handling his post-surgery care. The case will go to trial in March 2025. It involves eight defendants, including doctors and nurses who were responsible for the soccer great’s medical treatment in the weeks leading up to his death.

The charges allege “malice aforethought,” meaning that the defendants would know that their actions could put Maradona’s life at risk. The penalties for these charges could range from 8 to 25 years in prison. Maradona’s daughters, Dalma and Giannina, have been vocal in their accusations against the medical team, blaming them for the soccer legend’s untimely death.

