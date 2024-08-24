Everton manager Sean Dyche is looking for a lengthy spell of stability moving forward. In recent years, the Toffees have endured some fairly serious setbacks, both on the pitch and off. Away from the field, financial issues have forced owner Farhad Moshiri to put the club up for sale.

Although Everton were expected to change hands nearly a year ago, things have not worked out that way. Instead, two prospective buyers have failed to take over the team. American businessman John Textor is now finally expected to purchase the Toffees in the coming days.

Toffees fans, however, will not feel any relief until a deal is complete.

On the pitch, Everton has found themselves in a relegation battle in each of the last three years. The Toffees were likely to suffer relegation in the 2023/24 campaign. This was due to being docked eight points for violating profit and sustainability rules. Nevertheless, Dyche guided his team to safety after winning five of their last eight games.

Dyche says extreme highs and lows are just part of the club

Everton then opened their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a demoralizing 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton last week. The heavy loss essentially dampened the mood around the club as Textor is hopefully set to take over.

Dyche acknowledged the precarious situation on Friday. In a rambling rant during a press conference, the manager voiced his frustrations over the club’s prolonged stretch of feast or famine.

“Collectively, it seems to be, ‘Right, we are on to something’ then, boom, it is like being back down to, ‘Oh, no, we’re not,’ that kind of thing,” stated Dyche. “Not me as an individual. The club’s way bigger than me.”

“What I mean is this kind of, ‘Ah look we are on to something,’ and it’s growing, growing, growing. And then there’s not like, ‘OK, OK, there’s going to be a few hiccups.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, I told you, rubbish!’ Boom. Straight back down to earth. That is a very general view of course. But that’s my learning of this club. But I think you get roughly what I mean. So it’s not me, it’s not the team, it’s not any individual. It’s just the thing about Everton.”

Everton’s fans have been accused of lacking patience in the past Everton’s fans have been accused of lacking patience in the past

“But it sort of becomes part of the fabric of the club. So sink or swim, get used to it, enjoy it, and find the challenges of it. That is a challenge of modern football and it’s a challenge of Everton. I’ve not got a full handle on it but I’m learning — the club, mentality, media, the feel, the demands.”

“We have spoken about this before many times… hero, zero, zero, hero. This is quite an extreme place. It is either, ‘Yes we’re amazing, we won’ or ‘Rubbish, you’re all rubbish again.’ That kind of psychology en masse.”

Everton already dealing with several injuries early in the season

Dyche will now try to get his team back on track on Saturday. The Toffees, however, face a tough test away to Tottenham Hotspur. Not only will the matchup be difficult, but Everton is set to be without several key players for the game.

Jarrad Branthwaite, the club’s top defender, remains on the sidelines with a groin injury. Along with the star center-back, the Toffees will face Spurs without Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Nathan Patterson, and Youssef Chermiti. It is not exactly an ideal start to the season for Dyche and the club.

Vice-captain James Tarkowski was also a doubt for the weekend’s match as well thanks to a minor issue. Though, Tarkowski made it into Dyche’s starting XI against Spurs.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / Every Second Media