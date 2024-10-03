Barcelona has faced significant challenges this season with a series of injuries affecting key first-team players, particularly in midfield. This predicament has forced the club to rely on young talent from its renowned academy, La Masia. That struggle has helped shore up the depth and development of young players. One such move was the acquisition of 18-year-old midfielder Pedro Soma from UE Cornella. He is a promising young player who has already made his mark with the United States Under-18 national team. Yet, he is only with Barcelona on a loan deal.

Pedro Soma joined Barcelona Atletic on a temporary move toward the end of the transfer window. The club scrambled to cover for injuries to first-team players. Soma, who has five caps with the USMNT youth squad, was a standout at UE Cornella before Barcelona came calling. According to Relevo, the Blaugrana hold an option to purchase the midfielder at the end of the loan. The deal includes a fee of $881,000 plus bonuses for 80% of the player’s rights.

Soma has quickly been integrated into Barcelona Atletic, making a couple of appearances off the bench. He primarily serves as a backup to Pau Prim, another highly regarded young talent in the Barca setup. However, with the recent spate of injuries to key midfielders like Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, and Gavi, there has been a significant reshuffling within the squad. This could present Soma with more opportunities.

Injuries and their impact on the squad

The injuries to Barcelona’s midfield have had a domino effect. Not only do they impact the first team. Barcelona has depleted the youth system. De Jong’s injury has been particularly damaging, as he plays a pivotal role in the first team. Gavi’s absence further exacerbates the situation, leaving the club to rely on younger, less experienced players. This has pushed Marc Casado, initially intended for Barcelona Atletic, into the first team. That opened up more playing time for Pau Prim in the B team.

In turn, this has allowed Soma to feature as a substitute for Prim. The youngster has taken advantage of the opportunity. Prim himself could be in line for first-team action soon, given Barcelona’s injury struggles. It would open the door for Soma to play an even bigger role in the B team’s midfield.

Path forward for Pedro Soma at Barcelona

Barcelona’s reliance on youth has become a necessity this season, and while it presents challenges, it also creates opportunities for players like Pedro Soma to prove themselves. With his ability to step in for Pau Prim in Barcelona Atletic, Soma has already shown his potential in a competitive environment. Moreover, his performances in the UEFA Youth League for Barcelona’s Under-19 team have further demonstrated his capability.

The injuries to first-team players have accelerated the need for Barcelona to consider options from within its ranks, with Pau Prim and Marc Casado both receiving consideration. However, Soma’s presence in the B team ensures that there is no shortage of young talent ready to step up when needed. The competition for midfield spots will be fierce. Players like Ferran Jutgla and Pau Victor have already proven that success with Barcelona Atletic can lead to opportunities in the first team or beyond.

Meanwhile, for the American, this move represents a golden opportunity to establish himself at one of the world’s top academies. Given Barcelona’s current injury woes and their history of promoting young talent, the 18-year-old midfielder could have a clear path to making a name for himself. His strong performances for the US Under-18 national team suggest that Soma has the talent and the mindset needed to succeed in the competitive environment of La Masia. More experience in Barcelona Atletic could help push him to a full professional debut.

