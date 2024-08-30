Many American soccer fans were able to watch the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League draw live on Thursday. The governing body opted to broadcast the league phase draw of the continent’s top club tournament at Noon (ET). Nevertheless, the 2024/25 Europa League draw took place before many here in the United States even woke up.

UEFA has brought drastic new changes to their club competitions. Fans were able to see how the revamped Champions League league phase looked during the draw on Thursday. Instead of group stages consisting of four teams in eight different divisions, there will be just one big league. The second-tiered Europa League is following the same format.

Manchester United set to face contentious former coach

The most well-known teams to feature in this season’s Europa League are Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, and Roma. However, other formidable sides such as Porto, Lazio, Real Sociedad, Lyon, and Fenerbahce are also included in the competition as well.

Manchester United qualified for the 2024/25 Europa League despite only finishing eighth in the Premier League standings last season. The Red Devils, however, earned a place in the competition by winning the FA Cup. While they were major underdogs in the final against crosstown rivals Manchester City, United eventually topped the English champions.

The headline matchup of the Europa League league phase involves the Red Devils and a familiar foe. United, among seven other fixtures, will face Fenerbahce this fall. The Turkish team is currently managed by Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was previously at the helm of United between 2016 and 2018. Although scheduling is not yet known, the big fixture will take place in Turkey.

Spurs to host Roma in another key Europa League game

Spurs have also been handed a series of interesting matchups. The North London side’s toughest test will likely come at home to Roma. The Italians previously struggled with Mourinho during the first half of the 2023/24 season but rebounded under Daniele De Rossi. Other league phase opponents for Spurs include Rangers, AZ Alkmaar, Galatasaray, and Hoffenheim.

Roma, on the other hand, received fairly difficult road matchups against Spurs and AZ. The Serie A side also has to face Eintracht Frankfurt, Braga, Dynamo Kyiv, Union SG, Athletic Club, and Elfsborg.

UEFA Europa League draw reveals fascinating matches

Notable UEFA Europa League draws:

Manchester United will play Rangers, Porto, PAOK, Fenerbahce, Bodo Glimt, Viktoria, Twente, and FCSB.

Tottenham Hotspur is set to face Roma, Rangers, AZ Alkmaar, Ferencvaros, Qarabag, Galatasaray, Elfsborg, and Hoffenheim.

Ajax opponents are Lazio, Slavia Prague, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Qarabag, Besiktas, and RFS.

Roma will play Frankfurt, Tottenham, Braga, AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, Union SG, Athletic Club, and Elfsborg.

Lazio will face Porto, Ajax, Real Sociedad, Braga, Ludogorets, Kyiv, Nice, and Twente.

Along with the UEFA Europa League, the third-tiered Conference League league phase draw also took place on Friday. Chelsea is undoubtedly the biggest overall club in this competition. The Blues, however, only narrowly advanced to the league phase after edging Swiss side Servette 3-2 in the previous stage. Chelsea has been drawn against Gent, Heidenheim, Shamrock Rovers, Astana, Panathinaikos, and Armenian team Noah.

