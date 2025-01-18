Erling Haaland has sent shockwaves through the soccer world by signing one of the most lucrative contracts in Manchester City‘s history, tying him to the club until 2034—a deal that could span nearly his entire career. However, reports suggest the existence of a secret release clause, raising questions about whether Pep Guardiola could lose his prolific striker.

The 9.5-year contract extension has disrupted the plans of powerhouses like Real Madrid and Barcelona, both of whom had earmarked the Norwegian as a prime target. Initial reports claimed that no release clause existed, making Haaland an almost untouchable figure. However, recent revelations indicate that the star forward holds a key to altering his future.

According to Spanish outlet AS, “Haaland still retains the option to leave Manchester City once he has reached roughly the midpoint of his contract, for a significant sum of money.” Despite this reported sum of money hasn’t transcended, the clause cold become effective starting in the summer of 2029 or 2030.

Guardiola’s own future adds another layer of intrigue. Having extended his contract with Manchester City until June 2026, the Spanish tactician may have limited time with Haaland under his stewardship. Still, the existence of this clause ensures Guardiola will have at least another season and a half with the striker without worrying about an early departure.

Haaland’s agent champions player freedom

The extended contract, with its reported release clause, underscores the philosophy of Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Known as the successor to the late Mino Raiola, Pimenta has been vocal about ensuring players maintain control over their futures.

“I am in favor of freedom. It’s my battle. I always say that one of my priorities as an agent is to give the player what I call ‘the key to the door.’ When a player joins a club, I do everything to create the conditions so that the key to the door is in their hands,” Pimenta told AS. “What if tomorrow you can’t stand being there anymore because you don’t like it, they don’t pay you well, or your wife wants to live in Paris? Then you leave, right? I don’t like it when my player isn’t free to make their own decisions,” she concluded.

Guardiola on Haaland’s long-term commitment

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022, meaning that if he fulfills his current deal, he will spend 12 years at the club. Guardiola, who has already served over eight years as City’s manager, weighed in on the significance of Haaland’s historic contract.

“When one player decides to sign this type of contract it’s because he wants to show how he wants to be here… And from him because in 10 years we never know what’s going to happen, it’s a long time… I think what happened is that he loves the club, the people he’s around, the Premier League, he loves to be here and I think he visualized that there is no better place he could be right now or the next 10 years I would say,” the Spanish coach stated.