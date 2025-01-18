Carlo Ancelotti has found himself under scrutiny following Real Madrid’s heavy defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, with rumors about his future at the club resurfacing. Despite Los Blancos still competing on multiple fronts, the Italian coach delivered a clear message about his position and future at the club.

Even though Real Madrid has already secured two titles this season—the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta and the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca—two lopsided losses to Barcelona have put Ancelotti’s leadership under the spotlight. Speaking during Friday’s press conference ahead of the La Liga clash with Las Palmas, Ancelotti addressed his recent meeting with the club’s sporting director, Jose Angel Sanchez, and shared his confidence in the support he’s received:

“I have a very good relationship with the president (Florentino Perez) and with Jose Angel. I have no issues; I feel supported at all times since I arrived, and it will remain that way until my last day here. In that sense, there is no problem. It’s about continuing to work, staying united, and trying to do our best as always,” the coach stated.

In their recent 5-2 victory against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, Real Madrid was forced into extra time, which led to jeers from the home crowd. Ancelotti, however, acknowledged the criticism and stressed that scrutiny comes with the territory of managing a club like Real Madrid: “As for being questioned, it doesn’t bother me at all because it’s part of my job.”

Reports have indicated that Ancelotti’s future could hinge on the team’s performance in the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid is battling to stay in contention. However, the coach remains optimistic about both his standing within the club and his ability to lead the team to success this season.

Ancelotti reflects on the nature of soccer and improvement

Real Madrid entered the season with lofty expectations, bolstered by the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappe and a triumphant Champions League campaign last year. However, inconsistent performances have frustrated fans, leaving many questioning the team’s trajectory.

Seven months have passed since the team won the final against Borussia Dortmund, but fans seem yet unsatisfied with the team’s performance. When asked about how the short-term memory could affect him or the team, Ancelotti was open to improving.

“You always have to improve and learn because when you think you know it all—which is not my case, as I like new things, I enjoy learning and exploring what’s new—that’s the moment when your level starts to decline,” Ancelotti stated. “There are many things I need to improve. A coach’s responsibility is for their team to play good football. Sometimes we’ve achieved that, sometimes we haven’t,” he added.

He also took full responsibility for the team’s recent struggles, including the defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, while striking a hopeful note about the future: “The defeat against Barcelona is my responsibility, and I accept the whistles because they are fair. But I don’t think people have forgotten what we’ve achieved in the past or what we’re going to achieve because we’re still fighting at the top.”