Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has cemented his place among soccer’s highest earners with a new contract that sets a staggering precedent in the sport. The 24-year-old Norwegian forward, who joined City in 2022, has signed a nine-and-a-half-year extension, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034. This new deal not only ensures his future with the reigning Premier League champions but also propels him into the ranks of the highest-paid athletes in soccer and global sports.

Haaland’s contract, as reported by The Athletic, is described as “one of the most lucrative sporting contracts ever.” TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey reports that the forward will earn an estimated €600,000 per week (or €35 million per year) as a base salary—making him the first player in England to achieve such earnings.

With bonuses and image rights, his annual income will reach approximately €890,000 per week (or €51 million per year), eclipsing that of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. TBR Football and Fabrizio Romano both confirmed the magnitude of this deal, stating: “Haaland has finalized the biggest contract in Premier League history.”

Significant upgrade over prior deal

Haaland’s original contract, signed in 2022, was worth €95 million over five years, with an average annual salary of €19 million. This new agreement represents a significant increase and underscores Manchester City’s commitment to retaining their star forward.

In addition, several clauses from the Norwegian’s prior agreement have been eliminated, which allegedly contributed to a lag in the completion of this extension. While further release clauses have been included, they will not be effective until the contract is halfway through its duration. Even at that point, they will be more than €118 million, making it hard for other teams to sign him.

Comparing Haaland to soccer’s top earners

Haaland’s new salary places him among the world’s elite players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Karim Benzema. As per Foot Mercato’sprevious revelation, the top earners in soccer as of 2024 were:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): €263 million per year Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): €124 million per year Neymar (Al-Hilal): €101 million per year Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad): €96 million per year

While Haaland’s earnings are not yet at Ronaldo or Messi’s level, his new contract surpasses Kylian Mbappe’s base salary (€31 million), solidifying his position as one of Europe’s top earners.