Lionel Messi wasted no time making an impact in 2025, scoring his first goal of the year for Inter Miami during a preseason Celebration Match against Liga MX champions Club America. The Argentine legend showcased his brilliance, adding to the excitement as the team ramps up preparations for the upcoming MLS season.

Inter Miami opened their 2025 preseason tour with a marquee matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Club America dominated possession early, setting the pace and quickly finding the back of the net in the 30th minute through striker Henry Martin after a well-executed team play. Despite the early setback, Inter Miami regrouped and found their equalizer before halftime.

In the 34th minute, Jordi Alba delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, which found Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan then placed a perfectly timed ball to Messi, who calmly headed the ball past the goalkeeper, leveling the score and electrifying the crowd.

This match also marked the beginning of Javier Mascherano’s tenure as head coach of Inter Miami. The former Argentine international took charge of the team for the first time after being appointed in November 2024. He succeeded Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who stepped down due to family reasons.

Messi’s response to Club America and Mexican fans

Lionel Messi faced a spirited reception from Club America and Mexican fans from the very start of the match, with the chants intensifying after the 1-0 goal in favor of the Liga MX side. However, when Messi found the net for the equalizer, the Argentine legend didn’t hold back in delivering a pointed response to the crowd.

After celebrating with his teammates, Messi turned his attention to the stands. He first gestured toward the back of his shirt, showcasing his name and iconic number. Following that, he raised three fingers, symbolizing the titles he has achieved with the Argentina national team. To cap it off, Messi made the pinched fingers gesture, seemingly asking the crowd, “What have you won?” in a moment of fiery, yet composed defiance.

What’s next for Inter Miami in the 2025 preseason?

The matchup against Club America was the first fixture in Inter Miami’s “Americas Preseason Tour,” a series of games spanning North and South America to fine-tune the squad ahead of the MLS campaign. Next, Inter Miami will head south to face Peruvian champions Universitario de Deportes on Wednesday, January 29, at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

The third preseason game is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, against Sporting San Miguelito in Panama City, Panama, at Estadio Rommel Fernsndez Gutierrez. The tour continues with a clash against Honduran side Club Deportivo Olimpia on Saturday, February 8, at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

The final match of their preseason will bring Inter Miami back to the United States for a showdown with Orlando City SC on Friday, February 14, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

*Developing story…