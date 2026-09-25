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Cristiano Ronaldo’s next Portugal rival Erling Haaland surpasses Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with incredible Norway record

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Erling Haaland (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Erling Haaland (right)

Erling Haaland has added another remarkable chapter to his international career, with the Norway striker leaving two legendary forwards behind before facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. The Manchester City star was once again decisive for his country against Denmark, producing a performance that underlined just how quickly he is climbing the international scoring charts.

Haaland scored twice as Norway defeated Denmark 3-2, recovering from a two-goal lead being cancelled out to secure three points. The result also gave the national team its first competitive victory over Denmark, with Haaland delivering the decisive moment when his country needed him most.

Norway made a fast start when Oscar Bobb opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Haaland doubled the advantage four minutes later. Antonio Nusa drove into the penalty area and slipped a pass toward the striker, who produced a typically clinical finish through the goalkeeper’s legs.

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Denmark fought back through Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund, turning what had looked like a comfortable Norwegian victory into a tense contest. Haaland, however, had the final say in the 74th minute, finishing from a short-corner routine to restore Norway’s lead and seal the victory.

The performance continued a remarkable run of international form for the 26-year-old. Haaland had already established himself as Norway’s leading scorer, but his latest brace moved him into another historic position.

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Haaland leaves Ronaldo Nazario and Ibrahimovic behind

The milestone arrived with Haaland reaching 64 goals in 56 appearances for Norway, taking his international scoring rate beyond 1.1 goals per game. That figure means he has now moved ahead of both Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario and Sweden icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who each finished their international careers with 62 goals.

PlayerCountryGoalsGoals Per Game
Erling HaalandNorway641.14
Ronaldo NazárioBrazil620.63
Zlatan IbrahimovićSweden620.51

Manchester City’s star needed only 56 matches to reach a total that took Ronaldo 98 appearances and Ibrahimovic 122. His latest achievement therefore stands out as much for the speed with which he has reached the mark as it does for the names he has overtaken. Sweden’s Lotta Schelin remains the overall Nordic international record-holder with 88 goals, although that record comes from the women’s game.

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Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.

Haaland now turns his attention to Cristiano Ronaldo

The record arrives at the perfect time for Haaland, with Norway’s next Nations League match against Portugal. That means the Manchester City striker will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal captain who has built one of the greatest international goalscoring records in soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

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Haaland enters the meeting with 64 goals in 56 international appearances, while Ronaldo remains the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 146 goals. The Norwegian’s latest achievement gives the upcoming clash another intriguing storyline, with two generations of elite goalscorers set to share the pitch.

Norway will also face Wales on October 1, while Denmark will have an opportunity to respond when it hosts Norway in the final Nations League group-stage match on November 17. For Haaland, however, the immediate focus is Portugal and another opportunity to extend a record that is already moving at extraordinary speed.

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