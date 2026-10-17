Christian Pulisic on edge as Ruben Amorim set to make surprise selection decision ahead of Milan’s crucial Serie A clash vs Atalanta

Christian Pulisic faces an uncertain afternoon as Ruben Amorim prepares Milan for a crucial Serie A meeting with Atalanta at San Siro. After a convincing European victory restored some confidence, the Milan manager must decide which players deserve to retain their places as the club enters a demanding run of three matches in one week.

Milan hosts Atalanta on Sunday, October 18, hoping to maintain its strong league form and overcome a difficult recent record against its Lombardy rival. However, Pulisic’s place in the starting lineup has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the encounter.

The Rossoneri head into the match after dismantling Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League, with Alphadjo Cisse scoring a hat-trick before Goncalo Ramos added a fourth goal. The result provided a welcome response after criticism of the team’s performances and gave Amorim several selection decisions to consider. The Red and Blacks must now transfer that momentum into Serie A, particularly after drawing 1-1 with Sassuolo in its previous league fixture.

Atalanta also won in Europe during midweek, defeating Pafos 3-1 in the Conference League. Maurizio Sarri’s side has experienced an inconsistent Serie A campaign, collecting three wins and three defeats from its opening six matches, but it recently returned to winning ways against Venezia.

Pulisic faces an uncertain role

Pulisic has struggled to maintain momentum in recent appearances, with an underwhelming display against Sassuolo followed by approximately 30 minutes off the bench against Salzburg. His goal against Lecce before the international break had appeared to offer a fresh start, but he now faces renewed uncertainty over his role.

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The American international had been expected to support Ramos in attack against Atalanta. However, Sky Italia, indicates that Amorim has been experimenting with a starting formation that leaves Pulisic out of the team.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Where does Pulisic belong in Amorim’s attacking combination?

Pulisic is expected to start on the bench against Atalanta, with Amorim reportedly considering Adrien Rabiot in an advanced attacking midfield role alongside Cisse. The potential change would allow Yunus Musah and Luka Modric to partner centrally, while Diego Moreira and Samuel Chukwueze provide width.

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The decision would represent a significant change for the America n, although the congested schedule could give him another opportunity soon. Milan faces Bournemouth in the Europa League before returning to domestic action against Udinese, making squad rotation an important consideration.