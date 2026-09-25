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Erling Haaland could see Manchester City’s Premier League titles taken away in stunning relegation twist: How many trophies does he risk losing?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy

Erling Haaland and Manchester City are facing an absolute nightmare scenario. In a stunning twist, the club could actually see its Premier League titles stripped following a massive guilty verdict in its long-running financial case. An independent panel has reportedly found City guilty on almost every charge, leaving the club facing a range of possible punishments that could affect its history as well as its future.

With potential sanctions ranging from points deductions and fines to expulsion and the stripping of titles, questions are already being raised about what the outcome could mean for City’s trophy-laden era. Manchester City was charged by the Premier League in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into alleged financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The case originated after financial documents belonging to the club were published by German outlet Der Spiegel in 2018. Now, according to The Athletic, as reported by David Ornstein, an independent panel has found City guilty of 114 of the 115 charges it considered. No sanctions have been decided yet, however, and the club is expected to appeal the findings.

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The allegations include failing to provide accurate financial information concerning sponsorship revenue and payments to players and coaches. City was also accused of breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations and the Premier League‘s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

manchester city fa cup

Players of Manchester City celebrate with the Emirates FA Cup trophy

How did City respond to verdict?

Manchester City has continued to deny the allegations and has now responded to the reports surrounding the verdict. The club stressed that the disciplinary process has not yet reached its conclusion. “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality,” City said, reiterating that its position remains consistent with the statement it issued in February 2023.

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The club also said it had “diligently respected due process for eight years” while expecting the Premier League board and executive to act as an “independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

What punishments could Manchester City face?

The independent panel has considerable discretion when determining the eventual sanctions. Possible punishments reportedly include a points deduction, a substantial fine, restrictions on player registration, retroactive sporting penalties and even expulsion from the Premier League.

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The most dramatic possibility would involve stripping Manchester City of titles won during the period covered by the financial allegations. The club won three Premier League titles during that timeframe, in 2011–12, 2013–14 and 2017–18, alongside other domestic trophies.

However, no decision has been made on whether any titles would actually be removed. The club would also have the opportunity to appeal any sanctions, meaning the process could continue for considerably longer.

How many trophies does Haaland risk losing?

This is where the timeline becomes crucial for Erling Haaland. The striker joined Manchester City in 2022, several years after the core period covered by the financial allegations had ended.

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Haaland has won nine major trophies with City: two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Community Shield and one EFL Cup.

TrophyCountSeasons / Years
Premier League22022–23, 2023–24
FA Cup22022–23, 2025–26
EFL Cup (League Cup)12025–26
FA Community Shield12024
UEFA Champions League12022–23
UEFA Super Cup12023
FIFA Club World Cup12023

His Premier League titles came in 2022–23 and 2023–24, while his Champions League triumph came during City’s historic treble-winning 2022–23 campaign. Those trophies were won after the period in which the main financial breaches are alleged to have occurred.

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haaland premier league trophy

Erling Haaland of Manchester City poses with the Premier League trophy

As a result, Haaland’s nine Manchester City trophies are not directly at risk of being stripped under the current case. Any retrospective removal of titles linked to the alleged financial breaches would concern the seasons covered by those allegations, rather than trophies Haaland won after joining the club.

Era / PeriodStatus for HaalandRisk Level
2009–2018 (Charges Window)Before Haaland signedUnder retrospective threat
2022–Present (Haaland Era)Won by Haaland’s current squadNot part of current charges
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