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Is Erling Haaland playing today? Confirmed lineups for Norway vs Denmark in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A4

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Erling Haaland of Norway.
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway.

Erling Haaland is set to start for Norway as they host Denmark at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, in both sides’ opening match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign.

The clash carries plenty of early-season weight, with Norway and Denmark sharing Group A4 alongside Portugal and Wales. Norway arrive off the back of a run to the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup, and a win tonight would offer an early statement of intent in a group that also features the reigning World Cup runners-up.

Under coach Ståle Solbakken, Norway have carried their World Cup momentum into the new season, with Haaland scoring seven goals in his first seven matches for Manchester City this campaign.

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Denmark, meanwhile, are undergoing something of a transition after failing to qualify for the World Cup. Mads Hermansen is on track to take over the goalkeeper role following Kasper Schmeichel’s international retirement, while former captain Christian Eriksen also stepped away from the national team over the summer.

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The Danes will lean on forward Rasmus Højlund to trouble Haaland’s Norway, in what has historically been a competitive fixture between the two Scandinavian rivals, Denmark won the sides’ last meeting 3-1 in a 2024 friendly, even with Haaland on the scoresheet that day.

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Norway confirmed lineup

Solbakken is expected to field a strong XI built around his Manchester City and Arsenal stars, with Sørloth the notable absentee due to fitness concerns.

Norway confirmed starting XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Aursnes; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

Denmark confirmed lineup

Denmark head into the match with a squad in transition, but no fresh injury concerns of note beyond the international retirements of Schmeichel and Eriksen over the offseason.

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Denmark confirmed starting XI: Jørgensen; Mæhle, Andersen, Provstgaard, Kristensen; Højbjerg, Hjulmand; Dorgu, Frøholdt, Damsgaard; Højlund.

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