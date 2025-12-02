Trending topics:
Premier League
Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.
Erling Haaland has been breaking records since his arrival at Manchester City, and he added another milestone by scoring his 100th Premier League goal in just 111 games. With so many legends having hit the century mark before him, comparisons naturally shift to Cristiano Ronaldo and how long it took the Portuguese icon to get there.

Fulham and Manchester City produced a thrilling 5-4 Premier League clash on Tuesday evening for Matchday 14, with the Sky Blues jumping to second place in the table with 28 points. The stars of the night were Haaland and Phil Foden, with the Norwegian opening the scoring in the 17th minute and adding two assists.

With that goal, Haaland became the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals. By hitting the milestone in 111 games, he shattered Alan Shearer’s long-standing mark of 124 matches and also topped Premier League greats such as Harry Kane (141 games), Sergio Agüero (147), and Thierry Henry (160).

The Norwegian striker set the tone early in his career by smashing the single-season Premier League scoring record with 36 goals in 2022-23 in his first campaign as a Citizen. He also became the fastest to reach 20 goals (14 games), 30 goals (27), 40 goals (39), and 50 goals (48). Now, with his latest achievement, he has once again maintained an elite goalscoring pace on his way to the century.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City holds the Premier League Player of the Match against Fulham.

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland’s favorite opponent has been Wolverhampton Wanderers: across six meetings, he has scored 10 goals while winning five of those matches. With 15 goals in 14 games so far during the 2025–26 season, he’s on pace to finish with 48 league goals, numbers that would set a record not only in the Premier League but across Europe’s top five leagues.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo reach 100 Premier League goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo cemented himself as one of the greatest attackers ever to play in the Premier League, winning both the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or during his Manchester United years. But he didn’t reach 100 league goals until his second stint with the club.

During his first spell at United, before joining Real Madrid, Ronaldo appeared in 196 Premier League matches and scored 84 goals. It wasn’t until his return in 2021 that he finally hit the century mark, reaching it in his 223rd league appearance.

Ronaldo hit the milestone in April 2022, scoring in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. His Premier League record now sits at 103 goals in 236 games, numbers Haaland is on track to surpass in less than half the time it took the Portuguese superstar.

