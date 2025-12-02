Rodrygo Goes’ future could be uncertain: Real Madrid reportedly take decisive step on the Brazilian star

Rodrygo Goes has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s most significant players, playing a crucial role in securing multiple titles. However, the situation has drastically changed for the Brazilian star. Since Xabi Alonso’s arrival, he has been relegated to a minimal role, logging fewer than 500 minutes in the 2025–26 season. Consequently, Los Blancos have reportedly decided to take a significant step that will affect his future at the club.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Rodrygo Goes is no longer seen as an untouchable figure at Real Madrid. As a result, the Brazilian star might leave the club in the near future, as coach Xabi Alonso has decided to bet for other different profiles like Arda Güler, Franco Mastantuono, or Brahim Díaz in the right-wing. While he might not be in his best version, the 25-year-old star is still considered as one of the best Brazilian players.

During the 2025-26 season, Rodrygo struggled to find his best form, remaining goalless and contributing only two assists in 15 matches. Moreover, he ranks as the third player with the fewest minutes in Real Madrid’s forward line, with only Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick playing less. Additionally, the 25-year-old star has tied Mariano Diaz as the Real Madrid player with the most consecutive games without scoring—30—raising concerns among fans.

In spite of not reclaiming his starting position at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has kept him as a regular in Brazil’s squad. Rodrygo continues to excel with the national team, showcasing his exceptional talent. However, his limited playing time may jeopardize his spot in the 2026 World Cup roster, as Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, and Estevao remain key starters for their teams. For this reason, the Brazilian star might not rule out a departure from Los Blancos.

Rodrygo’s future might be at the Premier League amid buzz

Although Rodrygo Goes is not currently performing at his peak, he continues to attract significant interest from Premier League teams. Multiple media reports suggest that Manchester City have kept a close eye on the Brazilian’s situation for several seasons. Furthermore, Liverpool might consider making a move for him, especially with Mohamed Salah’s recent struggles. Nonetheless, another Premier League team is reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer for him.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are ready to make a huge offer of $69.2 million plus $23 million in bonuses to secure Rodrygo’s arrival. Nonetheless, Real Madrid are reportedly open to sell him for an offer between $90 million to $115 million, complicating his potential move. In case the Brazilian decides to push for a transfer to the Gunners, Los Blancos might be compelled to lower their asking price.

With the January 2026 transfer window approaching, Rodrygo may draw interest from other Premier League teams and elite clubs across Europe. His potential move to the Gunners could encounter challenges due to the widespread recognition of his exceptional talent. In such a scenario, his prominence within the team and its Champions League spot might heavily influence his next destination.