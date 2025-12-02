Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Rodrygo Goes’ future could be uncertain: Real Madrid reportedly take decisive step on the Brazilian star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesRodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Rodrygo Goes has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s most significant players, playing a crucial role in securing multiple titles. However, the situation has drastically changed for the Brazilian star. Since Xabi Alonso’s arrival, he has been relegated to a minimal role, logging fewer than 500 minutes in the 2025–26 season. Consequently, Los Blancos have reportedly decided to take a significant step that will affect his future at the club.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Rodrygo Goes is no longer seen as an untouchable figure at Real Madrid. As a result, the Brazilian star might leave the club in the near future, as coach Xabi Alonso has decided to bet for other different profiles like Arda Güler, Franco Mastantuono, or Brahim Díaz in the right-wing. While he might not be in his best version, the 25-year-old star is still considered as one of the best Brazilian players.

During the 2025-26 season, Rodrygo struggled to find his best form, remaining goalless and contributing only two assists in 15 matches. Moreover, he ranks as the third player with the fewest minutes in Real Madrid’s forward line, with only Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick playing less. Additionally, the 25-year-old star has tied Mariano Diaz as the Real Madrid player with the most consecutive games without scoring—30—raising concerns among fans.

In spite of not reclaiming his starting position at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has kept him as a regular in Brazil’s squad. Rodrygo continues to excel with the national team, showcasing his exceptional talent. However, his limited playing time may jeopardize his spot in the 2026 World Cup roster, as Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, and Estevao remain key starters for their teams. For this reason, the Brazilian star might not rule out a departure from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo #11 of Real Madrid C. F. looking on.

Rodrygo’s future might be at the Premier League amid buzz

Although Rodrygo Goes is not currently performing at his peak, he continues to attract significant interest from Premier League teams. Multiple media reports suggest that Manchester City have kept a close eye on the Brazilian’s situation for several seasons. Furthermore, Liverpool might consider making a move for him, especially with Mohamed Salah’s recent struggles. Nonetheless, another Premier League team is reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer for him.

Advertisement
Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

see also

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are ready to make a huge offer of $69.2 million plus $23 million in bonuses to secure Rodrygo’s arrival. Nonetheless, Real Madrid are reportedly open to sell him for an offer between $90 million to $115 million, complicating his potential move. In case the Brazilian decides to push for a transfer to the Gunners, Los Blancos might be compelled to lower their asking price.

With the January 2026 transfer window approaching, Rodrygo may draw interest from other Premier League teams and elite clubs across Europe. His potential move to the Gunners could encounter challenges due to the widespread recognition of his exceptional talent. In such a scenario, his prominence within the team and its Champions League spot might heavily influence his next destination.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland reaches 100 Premier League goals in 111 games: How many did Cristiano Ronaldo need?

Erling Haaland has set yet another record by hitting 100 Premier League goals in 111 games, a feat that raised comparisons with soccer's biggest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Fulham receive Manchester City in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea play against Arsenal in a Matchday 13 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Messi’s latest achievements with Inter Miami have reignited conversations once believed settled — not only about his legacy, but about what remains possible as he pushes toward 2028.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo