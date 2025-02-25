Is he the GOAT? The 10 records Cristiano Ronaldo still aims to achieve at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is a tapestry woven with threads of unparalleled success. Across more than two decades, he’s consistently redefined the limits of individual achievement in soccer, accumulating a staggering number of goals and trophies.

While he holds numerous records, some remain elusive, underscoring the exceptional nature of those achievements. This article explores Ronaldo’s remarkable career, highlighting his achievements and analyzing the records that have so far remained beyond his grasp.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is a testament to exceptional skill and unwavering determination. He’s the UEFA Champions League’s all-time leading scorer with 140 goals and the all-time top scorer in UEFA club competitions with 145 goals.

He also holds the record for most goals in a single Champions League season (17, 2013/14) and is the all-time leading scorer for Portugal’s national team with 135 goals. With 197 appearances, he’s also played in more European club competition matches than any other player. His career goal tally stands at an impressive 924 official goals. He boasts 35 major trophies throughout his career.

10 records that remain elusive

Despite his extraordinary achievements, some records remain beyond Ronaldo’s reach:

Fastest Goal in UEFA Champions League History : The record for the fastest goal in UEFA Champions League history belongs to Roy Makaay, who scored in just 10.12 seconds during a match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on March 7, 2007. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has managed to surpass this record.

: The record for the fastest goal in UEFA Champions League history belongs to Roy Makaay, who scored in just 10.12 seconds during a match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on March 7, 2007. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has managed to surpass this record. Most Goals in a Single European Season : Radamel Falcao holds the record for the most goals scored in a single European season, netting 18 goals during the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League while playing for Porto. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has had prolific seasons, he has not surpassed this tally in European competitions.

: Radamel Falcao holds the record for the most goals scored in a single European season, netting 18 goals during the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League while playing for Porto. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has had prolific seasons, he has not surpassed this tally in European competitions. Highest Goals-Per-Game Ratio in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League : Gerd Müller holds the record for the highest goals-per-game ratio in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history, averaging 0.97 goals per match. While Cristiano Ronaldo is the competition’s all-time top scorer, his goals-per-game ratio is lower than Müller’s.

: Gerd Müller holds the record for the highest goals-per-game ratio in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history, averaging 0.97 goals per match. While Cristiano Ronaldo is the competition’s all-time top scorer, his goals-per-game ratio is lower than Müller’s. Most Goals in UEFA Champions League Group Stage : Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League group stage, with 80 goals. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s outstanding performances in the competition, he has not reached this tally in the group stage.

: Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League group stage, with 80 goals. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s outstanding performances in the competition, he has not reached this tally in the group stage. Most Goals in a Single FIFA World Cup Edition: The record for the most goals scored in a single FIFA World Cup edition belongs to Just Fontaine, who netted 13 goals in the 1958 tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to surpass this mark in his World Cup appearances.

