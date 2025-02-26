Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Copa del Rey

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Kylian Mbappé's goal-scoring pace in 2025 is eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Real Madrid.
© Angel MartinezKylian Mbappé's goal-scoring pace in 2025 is eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Real Madrid.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
WHAT Copa del Rey
WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Wednesday, February 26, 2025
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
Advertisement
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

FIFA’s bold move: Major kit changes coming to 2025 Club World Cup – Why Manchester City and Real Madrid won’t be happy

FIFA’s bold move: Major kit changes coming to 2025 Club World Cup – Why Manchester City and Real Madrid won’t be happy

FIFA is set to introduce a significant on-pitch change to kits in the 2025 Club World Cup. The new regulations will directly impact how teams present themselves on the pitch, with certain clubs, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, expected to be particularly unhappy.

Kylian Mbappé left out of Real Madrid's squad for Copa del Rey

Kylian Mbappé left out of Real Madrid's squad for Copa del Rey

Kylian Mbappé will miss Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad due to a dental procedure. Ancelotti's initial statement suggesting Mbappé would travel proved inaccurate.

Vinícius sparks concerns at Real Madrid: Leaves training injured, worrying Ancelotti

Vinícius sparks concerns at Real Madrid: Leaves training injured, worrying Ancelotti

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. withdrew from training on Monday due to a foot injury, raising serious concerns about his availability for the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad. The injury is a significant blow to Real Madrid, given Vinicius's crucial role in their attack and their demanding fixture list. The extent of the injury remains unclear.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Arda Guler’s conflicting entourage amid lack of minutes at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti addresses Arda Guler’s conflicting entourage amid lack of minutes at Real Madrid

Amid his limited playing time at Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the conflicting entourage of Arda Güler.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo