Gareth Southgate’s tenure at England ended following the Three Lions’ heart-wrenching defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. This marked their second consecutive Euros where they finished as runners-up; following their loss to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Southgate’s period in charge was notable for bringing relative success and stability to the national team. However, he couldn’t end the nation’s long wait for a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. Upon announcing his decision to step down, Southgate remarked, “It’s time for a change” after nearly eight years at the helm.

In the wake of Southgate’s resignation, several names emerged as early favorites to replace him. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, and England U21 head coach Lee Carsley were among the top candidates. However, a surprising new contender for England has entered the frame: Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. The Sun reports that the 38-year-old has garnered attention after leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions; elevating them from League One to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna‘s coaching career has seen a meteoric rise. He took charge of Ipswich Town in December 2021, when the club was struggling in League One. In his first full season as head coach, McKenna guided the Blues to a second-place finish, securing promotion to the Championship. The following season, Ipswich adapted impressively to the Championship’s challenges, finishing second and earning a spot in the Premier League. His success at Portman Road has not gone unnoticed, making him a viable candidate for the England job.

England wants to go after McKenna

England technical director John McDermott has been instrumental in drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for Southgate, which could include McKenna. McDermott, who worked with McKenna during their time with the Spurs, is said to be a “huge fan” of the Ipswich manager. At the time, McDermott held the position of head of coaching and development; thus, he is well-acquainted with McKenna’s capabilities and achievements.

Before his managerial role at Ipswich, McKenna had a respectable playing career and transitioned smoothly into coaching. At United, he served as head coach of the U18s before becoming the first-team assistant coach. McKenna’s move to Ipswich in 2021 marked his first senior managerial role, where he achieved remarkable success with back-to-back promotions.

In May of this year, Ipswich secured McKenna’s services with a new contract, tying him down until the summer of 2028 amidst speculation about his future. This new deal reflects Ipswich’s commitment to retaining their talented manager, despite the increasing interest from other clubs and now, potentially, the FA.

FA’s considerations and competition

The FA’s willingness to appoint a non-Englishman as England manager opens the door for McKenna, who hails from Northern Ireland. His impressive track record at Ipswich and his strong rapport with McDermott enhance his credibility as a candidate. Additionally, McKenna has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Brighton, further underscoring his growing reputation.

Despite McKenna’s emergence as a contender, other prominent names remain in the running for the England job. The Three Lions decision-makers still consider Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Lee Carsley; while the prospect of luring Pep Guardiola from club management to the national team remains an extraordinary option.

Despite the swirling speculation, McKenna has expressed contentment in his current role at Ipswich. Reports indicate that Ipswich would fiercely resist any approach from the FA to lure their manager away. McKenna’s current contract, reportedly worth $6.3 million per year, reflects his importance to the club and their ambition to retain his leadership.

If the FA cannot secure a permanent manager by England’s next match—a Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland on September 7—England U21 boss Lee Carsley is expected to take charge. This temporary assignment could provide Carsley with an opportunity to showcase his suitability for the top job.

