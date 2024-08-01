Argentine soccer is on the brink of a significant transformation, as the Argentine Football Association (AFA) contemplates introducing a 30-team top-flight league starting next season. This bold proposal, aimed at reshaping the Primera División, also includes the suspension of relegation for the upcoming year. While these changes are still under consideration, they represent a potentially seismic shift in the structure of Argentine soccer.

Rumors have been circulating about a possible restructuring of the Argentine Primera Division. According to various sources, including the sports daily Olé, the AFA is considering expanding the league to 30 teams. This expansion would involve the addition of two clubs from the Primera Nacional to the existing 28 teams in the top division. The Argentina Primera Division is also considering doing away with pro/rel.

One of the most notable aspects of this proposal is the suspension of relegation. The current season was supposed to see two teams relegated based on their performance; one determined by the points average over multiple seasons and the other by their standing in the annual table. However, if the new plan is approved, no teams will face relegation next year; providing a reprieve for those clubs struggling at the bottom of the table.

Return of Apertura and Clausura tournaments

Another major element of the proposed restructuring is the return to the Apertura and Clausura tournament format. This format, previously used in Argentine soccer, divides the season into two separate championships.

The idea is to organize the 30 teams into two groups of 15. Each group would play 15 rounds, including traditional matches. There will also be a round of classic rivalries (derbies) and an inter-zonal round where teams play against clubs from the other group.

The champions of each tournament would be determined through a direct elimination format. The top two teams from each group would qualify for the quarterfinals; followed by semifinals and a final, all played at neutral venues. This knockout stage would add excitement and competitive intensity to the league.

For these changes to become a reality, they must pass through several stages of approval. The AFA Executive Committee will first discuss the proposal

The AFA Assembly must place the proposal on the agenda. The assembly is scheduled for October. As this restructuring affects all categories of the Argentine scene, the first-tier league can’t manage the proposal themselves.

The president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, who is currently attending the Olympic Games, has received the proposal. However, he has yet to give his approval. Tapia’s decision is crucial in determining whether these changes go through. The support of the AFA Assembly is also necessary, making the upcoming months critical for the future of Argentine soccer.

Implications for Argentine teams are widespread

If the league goes through with the expansion, it will significantly impact several teams. Clubs currently fighting relegation, such as Independiente Rivadavia and Riestra, would benefit from the suspension of relegation, ensuring their place in the top division for at least another season. Teams performing poorly in the annual table, like Central Cordoba, wouldn’t face relegation.

Proponents of the new structure believe it could bring several benefits. Expanding the league to 30 teams would provide more opportunities for clubs from across the country to compete at the highest level, potentially increasing the overall competitiveness and visibility of Argentine soccer. The return of the Apertura and Clausura format, combined with the knockout stage, could also enhance the excitement and fan engagement throughout the season.

However, critics argue that the expansion might dilute the quality of the competition and pose logistical challenges. Managing a 30-team Argentina Primera Division with its complex playoff structure could be difficult. The lack of pro/rel could also undermine the competitive integrity of the league.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.