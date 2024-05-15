The possibility of Erik ten Hag losing his Manchester United job this summer is not new. Keeping the Dutch manager for his last year on the job seems quite improbable. United may not make it to Europe this season, thus it’s more probable that they will fire him after a dismal season.

Even if injuries haven’t helped, the ex-Ajax coach deserves a lot of criticism for his tremendous struggles this season. The Red Devils will likely miss out on UEFA Champions League, capping off a disastrous term.

Similarly, they have not been successful in winning any big trophies. Although, they will still face Manchester City in the FA Cup final; whether or not they manage to finish the season well is an open question.

Ten Hag’s side, however, has performed poorly, and it has not capitalized on recent acquisitions. Poor transfers have not brought life to this dismal Manchester United squad

As a result, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to liven things up at the failing giants at Old Trafford. In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of links pointing to possible substitutes. Various media have since connected several coaches to the position, including Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, and Gareth Southgate.

New surprising name emerges

One unexpected candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United after the current season is Kieran McKenna. He has risen through the ranks after two promotions at Portman Road. Several other Premier League teams are showing serious interest in Ipswich’s manager.

“He [McKenna] is believed to be under serious consideration to take over from Ten Hag should United decide to bring an end to his tenure after a disappointing second season in charge, with the co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe poised to review his position after the FA Cup final against Manchester City a week on Saturday,” The Guardian says.

United and McKenna’s agents have reportedly already established contact. However, their sources indicate that it is still early in the process. After six years as an assistant coach at Old Trafford, McKenna took over as head coach of Ipswich in December 2021.

Initially coaching the Under-18s squad, McKenna remained with boyhood club Manchester United from 2016 until 2021. He went on to work with Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick after that.

But several players reportedly disliked him near the conclusion of his tenure with the Red Devils, as per The Standard. Speculations circulated that players didn’t receive well his training techniques and demeanor.

Kieran McKenna is a noted Manchester United supporter

However, United supposedly has ample respect for McKenna because of his part in leading the Suffolk team to their first Premier League participation since 2002. This past season, the Englishman helped the Blues earn promotion to the Premier League. He has a 193-goal, 194-point total in his first two full seasons as a senior manager.

For as long as he can remember, McKenna has been an ardent fan of Manchester United.

“To go to Manchester United, there is no bigger move you can make. It’s a dream come true really. I was a massive United fan. My dad brought me over to my first game in the 1994 season to see them lift the Premier League trophy”, he said in 2016.

