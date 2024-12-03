Despite being one of Real Madrid‘s most exciting acquisitions, Endrick, the €40 million signing from Palmeiras, has found opportunities scarce under Carlo Ancelotti. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward has played just 136 minutes in 12 appearances, scoring twice and assisting once. With Los Blancos’ attack struggling and key players like Vinicius. and Rodrygo sidelined due to injuries, many expected Endrick to have a bigger role. Yet, Ancelotti’s reluctance to use him has sparked speculation about underlying reasons beyond tactical considerations.

Endrick’s limited playing time has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike. Since October 5, he has averaged just 3.5 minutes per match, making him one of the least-utilized players in the squad. Only Jesus Vallejo, with 10 minutes this season, has seen less action. Even when both Brazilian wingers were absent, the Italian tactician opted for more experienced players like Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler instead of giving Endrick extended minutes.

During Real Madrid’s recent 2-0 victory over Getafe, Ancelotti kept Endrick on the bench despite Mbappe’s struggles in the No. 9 role. When questioned about it post-match, the manager explained: “I didn’t want to change things two minutes before the end because Mbappe was being very dangerous, and Brahim and Arda were helping in defense.”

Deeper issues between player and club?

Spanish journalist Manolo Lama of Cadena Cope hinted that Endrick’s lack of minutes might be due to more than just tactical reasons. According to Lama, Ancelotti’s comments suggest that the young forward’s attitude or training performance may not be meeting the coach’s standards.

He also noted that while Ancelotti has no issues with Endrick’s technical abilities, something in his work ethic or behavior during training may be holding him back. This raises the possibility that Ancelotti, known for valuing discipline and professionalism, is sending a message that Endrick must show more maturity and dedication to earn his place.

Adaptation period or missed opportunity?

Reports from Relevo suggest that 2024 has been earmarked as a year of adaptation for Endrick, with the club viewing his development as a long-term project. However, the lack of game time has fueled concerns that the teenager’s growth might be stunted. A potential loan move in the January transfer window has already been discussed, with several La Liga and European clubs expressing interest in providing Endrick with more consistent minutes.

Despite this, the teenager reportedly remains determined to fight for his place. His early performances this season showed glimpses of his talent, and he continues to work on mastering the tactical demands Ancelotti places on his forwards, particularly in pressing and defensive responsibilities.