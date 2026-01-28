Trending topics:
Ligue 1
Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Ousmane Dembele (left), Endrick (center), and Kylian Mbappe (right)
© Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele (left), Endrick (center), and Kylian Mbappe (right)

A new chapter is unfolding in French soccer, and it carries echoes of names that have defined an era. When Endrick arrived in Ligue 1 on loan, expectations were high—but the scale of his impact has quickly shifted the conversation from promise to history. Comparisons to Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have followed him since his teenage years, yet what has happened in Lyon feels less like hype and more like inevitability.

The Brazilian teenager, still owned by Real Madrid, has found something crucial in France: rhythm, trust, and freedom. In just a matter of weeks, the club has gone from nurturing a talented loanee to witnessing a performance that places Endrick alongside some of the most electrifying attackers the league has produced this century.

His decision to leave Los Blancos on a short-term loan was rooted in opportunity. At the Bernabeu, minutes were scarce and competition unforgiving. In France, though, the plan was simpler: play, grow, and contribute. Few anticipated just how quickly that contribution would arrive. In his opening three matches, the Brazilian forward delivered four goals and one assist, instantly transforming the club’s attacking dynamic.

The effect on the table was immediate as well, with Lyon pushing firmly back into the Champions League qualification race. Behind the scenes, confidence in the teenager has been unwavering. The Spanish club and its coaching staff are reportedly delighted with his development, while Les Gones have embraced him as a centerpiece rather than a project.

Everything crystallized in a dramatic 5-2 victory over Metz, a match that quickly became Endrick’s personal showcase. He opened the scoring early, struck again just before halftime, and completed a stunning treble late on with a composed penalty. The performance was not just efficient—it was dominant.

The historic record revealed

Midway through the celebrations, the wider significance of the moment became clear. Endrick had not only scored three goals—he had matched a historic Ligue 1 benchmark previously reached only by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the 21st century.

At just 19 years and 188 days old, Endrick became the fourth youngest player this century to score a hat-trick in the French top division, joining an exclusive list that includes Jeremy Menez, Mbappe, and Dembele. It is a milestone that places him firmly in elite company and underscores the magnitude of his rise.

The achievement carried additional weight at club level. Endrick also became the youngest player in the club’s history to score a hat-trick, surpassing a record held since 1972 by Bernard Lacombe. For a club with such a rich attacking heritage, that alone is monumental.

