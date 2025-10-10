How to watch Germany vs Luxembourg match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Luxembourg on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Germany vs Luxembourg WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, October 10, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX One and Fox Soccer Plus STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany enters this week’s World Cup Qualifier looking to bounce back after a sluggish start that has them sitting outside the qualification spots—an unusual sight for the four-time world champions. With home-field advantage on their side, Germany is determined to steady the ship and claim a much-needed win to get their campaign back on track.

Standing in their way is Luxembourg, a team still trying to find its rhythm after losing its first two games and eager to earn at least a point to stay in contention. Don’t miss this matchup as Germany looks to reignite its qualifying run in front of its home crowd.

