After a seemingly quiet transfer window by last season’s standard, Saudi clubs have been scrambling for star signings. That included an ambitious bid for a Ballon d’Or candidate Vinicius Junior. Then, there was a more realistic offer pursuing Paulo Dybala. The soccer revolution from the 2034 World Cup hosts is gathering pace again.

The search for prolific names includes a current England international with Al-Ahli’s interest in Ivan Toney. The cold-hearted striker will make a decision that will impact his future with the Three Lions. Is it worth the risk?

Moves to Saudi Pro League have not led to success

Toney can contact former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson for advice. Toney and Henderson only shared a soccer pitch in the Brentford goal-getter’s international debut 18 months ago.

During his short time in the Middle East, the Champions League and Premier League winner only started three out of six England matches. He captained Gareth Southgate’s unit for the first time in two years in a friendly win against Australia. Although he hasn’t gotten a callup since moving to Ajax, the fall started when he preferred the fat contract instead of signing for a Premier League club with aspirations of the European stage.

Staying with the reference to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, Toney also briefly played with Georginio Wijnaldum at Newcastle United. Similarly, Wijnaldum’s Saudi exploits came at the cost of losing his starting place with the Netherlands. He was highly involved when Ronald Koeman’s side played the final stages of the UEFA Nations League the previous summer. But he didn’t play a single minute once Euro 2024 entered its knockout stages despite injuries ruling out Frenkie de Jong, Marten De Roon and Teun Koopmeiners from the tournament.

There was one positive instance, though. Al-Ittihad’s N’Golo Kante won man of the match in France’s first two Euro 2024 games after a surprising late call from Didier Deschamps.

Ivan Toney features in competition to lead the line for England

There are reasons for Kante’s return to Les Blues that don’t apply to Toney, however. Deschamps is notoriously known for sticking with the players that made him successful earlier in his managerial career. And he’d most likely not considered Kante had Aurelien Tchouameni recovered in time for the European championship.

In Germany, Toney assisted Harry Kane’s winner against Slovakia before an iconic penalty in a shootout win against Switzerland. But that’s about it. His lengthy ban for breaching betting rules also isolated him from pushing his stake at the national team.

Kane, England’s record goalscorer, is still going strong. And, with Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke and the all-rounder Cole Palmer, the next permanent coach will have a host of up-and-coming strikers capable of competing for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

After all, it might even go unexpectedly wrong in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahli, the club heavily linked with Toney, momentarily relegated Roberto Firmino to the bench. The Brazilian put forward a lengthy spell of poor form last season. He eventually found his goal-scoring form in the Saudi Pro League.

Brentford is in a hurry to cash in on their once $100 million valued asset. Yet, there seem to be other proposals on the table that can’t financially match Saudi’s offer. Considering the overall look, we can call it time for Ivan Toney’s international career if he flees Europe.

