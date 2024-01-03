Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are reportedly in discussions regarding a loan deal for Jadon Sancho. The once highly rated youngster previously moved from Germany to the Red Devils in a $100 million agreement back in 2021. Nevertheless, the move has not exactly gone as planned for the England international. As a result, Dortmund are willing to bring back the winger in hopes he can resurrect his career.

Sancho has not featured for United since a public dust-up with manager Erik ten Hag in August. The Dutchman has been willing to allow the attacker back into the fray, as long as he receives an apology. Sancho has, however, resisted saying sorry to his boss and remains on the fringes of the first team. He has instead been training alone for the last four months.

Player’s wages are a big hurdle for interested clubs

According to English reports, the two teams are currently negotiating how Sancho’s wages will be paid. Dortmund wants United to pay a significant portion of the player’s current salary. Sancho currently rakes in around $315,000 per week with the Premier League club.

The Red Devils are willing to split the player’s wages with Dortmund to broker a deal. This would signify just how much the club wants to remove Sancho from the team. The German side, however, is hoping that United will eventually pay the lion’s share of the massive salary. Dortmund currently has only two players (Sebastien Haller and Niklas Sule) who make over $200,000 each week.

Sancho’s salary has hindered potential deals with other clubs. Juventus and RB Leipzig both also showed interest in signing the 23-year-old winger. Nevertheless, the two teams would have a tough time agreeing to a deal to take on Sancho and his incredibly high wages. The player also supposedly prefers a move back to his former club as well.

United and Sancho would both benefit from split to Dortmund

Although United will certainly have to at least shell out half of Sancho’s wages, they have to be aware of protecting their investment. The winger’s valuation has plummeted since signing with the Red Devils two-and-a-half years ago. Transfermarkt currently rates Sancho at just over $27 million now. This is about a quarter of what he was previously valued at just before his move back to England.

As a reintroduction back into the United first team seems unlikely for now, the only way for Sancho to regain value is to move on to another team. Assuming he can recreate some of his previous magic with Dortmund, the winger’s valuation will rise again.

The youngster also needs playing time if he hopes to feature in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2024 Euros. Sancho has not been in the national team since October 2021.

Although it is a long shot, the winger could revive his England career with a positive loan spell with Dortmund. The German giants are also willing to bring Sancho back on a permanent transfer as well. This, however, obviously assumes that the winger performs well in an initial potential temporary move.

