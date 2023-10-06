Saudi outfit Al-Nassr is courting Alessando Del Piero to take the role of sporting director there.

The team captained by Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire, attracting star players from all around Europe. Following their recent on-field success, the Riyadh-based side aims to bolster their administrative ranks.

Del Piero retired from soccer at the beginning of 2015. The Juventus great has spent much of his time away from the field or on media chores. He has been attending classes in pursuit of the UEFA Pro License, the pinnacle of European coaching credentials.

Now, Italian outlet Sportmediaset reports Del Piero is considering a move to Saudi Arabia to serve as the technical director for Al-Nassr. Guido Fienga, formerly of Roma, was recently recruited as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Del Piero to travel to Riyadh to meet with Al-Nassr

To personally hear Al-Nassr‘s offers, the former Italy striker is reportedly flying over to the Saudi capital. According to another Italian news source, Calciomercato, he is giving the offer considerable thought.

There had been whispers of a return to Juventus for Del Piero not so long ago. Most expected Del Piero to join the newly formed board. Some suggested he would take Pavel Nedved’s place.

Never-ending hope of Juventus return

The 48-year-old, anticipating this chance, visited the Allianz Stadium in Turin on many occasions while waiting for the Bianconeri to call. Juventus considered several former players for board positions. The club eventually decided against appointing any.

After that, the Serie A giants actively sought and ultimately recruited Cristiano Giuntoli from Napoli, severely diminishing the likelihood of Del Piero holding any kind of significant role inside the club. That being the case, it seems that a fresh start in the Middle East is the most probable outcome for the ex-striker.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP