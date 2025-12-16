Cristiano Ronaldo, move over! Erling Haaland topples CR7’s Manchester United legacy with jaw-dropping Premier League milestone for Manchester City

Manchester has always been a city defined by soccer royalty. From eras built on swagger and dominance to years shaped by relentless efficiency, the spotlight has never truly left it. Now, with Erling Haaland continuing his astonishing rise, the balance of historical power inside the city has quietly shifted again. A new Premier League milestone has been reached — one that inevitably invites comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose legacy at Manchester United once felt untouchable.

Manchester City’s comfortable Premier League win over Crystal Palace appeared routine on the surface. Haaland scored twice, once with a poacher’s header and once from the penalty spot, guiding the club to another three points without drama. But beneath the surface, the brace carried historic weight.

With those goals, Haaland reached 146 goals in just 168 appearances for the club across all competitions. It was a figure that quietly rewrote the narrative of Manchester soccer. Only later did the scale of the achievement fully register.

The number of goals Erling Haaland has scored for Manchester City surpasses that of Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United. Ronaldo finished his two spells at Old Trafford with 145 goals in 346 appearances. Haaland surpassed that total in less than half the matches, averaging a goal roughly every 94 minutes, compared to Ronaldo’s one every 183 minutes at the club.

The contrast is staggering. This is not an attempt to diminish the Portuguese’s influence. His first spell delivered three Premier League titles, a Champions League crown, and a Ballon d’Or. His return in 2021 at the age of 36 produced 18 league goals, reaffirming his elite mentality. But the raw numbers tell a new story — one built on unprecedented efficiency.

Efficiency that rewrites record books

Since arriving in England in 2022, Haaland has broken records at a pace unseen in the modern era. He became the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals, achieving the feat in just 111 games. This season alone, he has already recorded 17 league goals in 16 matches, reinforcing his status as the league’s most reliable finisher.

Among Premier League greats, the benchmarks remain imposing. Alan Shearer’s 260 league goals still stand as the ultimate target, followed by Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Agüero, and Andy Cole. Yet the Norway international already sits on 102 league goals in 113 appearances, placing him on a trajectory that once seemed impossible. Even within the club, conversations about surpassing Sergio Aguero’s historic Manchester City record are no longer premature. They are inevitable.

Respecting Ronaldo’s legacy without ignoring reality

Context matters. Ronaldo arrived in England as a winger, evolving into a prolific scorer only after several seasons. His second spell came well into his thirties. Haaland, by contrast, arrived as a fully formed number nine, designed for immediate dominance.

Interestingly, comparisons with Ronaldo’s Real Madrid numbers offer perspective. It took Ronaldo 143 games to score 145 goals for the Spanish giant — fewer than Haaland needed to reach the same figure at City. That comparison reminds us that while Haaland is redefining England, Ronaldo’s peak elsewhere remains extraordinary.