Roberto Martinez reveals the one trait that could make Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup X-Factor

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup gathers pace, the focus is once again drifting toward Cristiano Ronaldo, a figure who continues to shape debate even as he approaches his forties. With Portugal preparing for another global challenge and Roberto Martinez overseeing the final stages of planning, questions persist about what the veteran forward can still offer at the highest level. The answer, according to the national team coach, goes beyond goals, numbers, or reputation — and touches on something far more difficult to quantify.

Ronaldo’s presence, Martinez suggests, may carry a value that statistics alone cannot fully explain. Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo remains deeply embedded in Portugal’s sporting project heading into the tournament in North America. Martinez, who took charge of the national team in January 2023, has consistently stressed that selection decisions are based on form and function — not legacy.

Speaking on Canal 11’s “Total Football” program, the Spanish coach made it clear that Ronaldo’s role is evaluated like any other player’s. “Cristiano Ronaldo does not play for Portugal because of what he has done in the past, but because of the importance he has right now,” Martinez explained. “Now he’s a very different player who uses his experience intelligently, in his movements and in his finishing ability.”

The numbers support that assessment. The Al-Nassr captain has scored 25 goals in his last 30 appearances for the Selecao, remaining a decisive figure in qualification and recent competitions.

What Ronaldo does without touching the ball

Martinez also highlighted a tactical dimension that often escapes surface-level analysis. According to the coach, the veteran’s influence is not limited to what he does on the ball, but what he forces opponents to do around him. “We have to see what Cristiano does to the opponent,” the boss added. “With him on the field, there are two players who are hampered. The important thing is to use the space he creates.”

This spatial gravity, Martinez argued, opens lanes for teammates and reshapes defensive structures, even when Ronaldo is not directly involved in the final action. “Cristiano’s problem is that everyone has an opinion and doesn’t watch the game,” the coach added. “We evaluate all players equally. Cristiano’s current attitude is exemplary.”

Hunger that never fades

It was only later in the discussion that Martinez revealed what he believes truly separates Ronaldo from every other elite player he has coached. According to the Portugal boss, Ronaldo’s defining trait is not talent, strength, or experience — but an unrelenting hunger that never diminishes.

“For me, without any doubt, it’s because his success doesn’t change his commitment to what comes next,” Martinez said. “When you win something, the next day there’s usually less hunger. With Cristiano, no matter what happened yesterday, it doesn’t affect what he does today.”

The 52-year-old tactician went further, offering a striking insight into longevity at the highest level. “I always said a footballer retires when the body tells the brain it’s over,” he explained. “With Cristiano, I’ve learned that it’s the brain that tells the body when it’s time to stop. I had never seen that level of hunger before.” That mental edge, Martinez believes, is what the 40-year-old would uniquely bring to Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.